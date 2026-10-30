Adopt a Pet: Delhi-NCR residents, bring home a loving companion from this bunch of furry buddies

Shiro is an adorable eight-month-old female Indie pup.

Shiro is an adorable eight-month-old female Indie pup who is full of affection, energy and playful mischief. She was rescued from a park where she had been tied to a pole with a dupatta when she was barely a month old. Fully vaccinated but not yet sterilised, she is ready to find a permanent home. Shiro enjoys play sessions and follows a non-vegetarian diet, with chicken and eggs among her favourites. Currently in Ghaziabad, she is available for adoption across NCR. To adopt, WhatsApp: 7987901776

Tiny (left) and Big (right) are two adorable five-month-old ginger female kittens.

Tiny (left) and Big (right) are two adorable five-month-old ginger female kittens, a rare find, currently in Noida and looking for their forever homes. Rescued from Old Delhi when they were just three weeks old, these sisters were abandoned, remained scared of human touch and got so used to uncertainty that they ate as if every meal might be their last. With love and care from their foster parents, they have blossomed into playful, affectionate cuddle bugs. Dewormed, vaccinated and healthy, they love making biscuits and get along well with other cats. They can be adopted together or individually. While Tiny loves gardening and makes an excellent supervisor, Big is a cuddly companion who will happily keep you company during work-from-home hours. To adopt: WhatsApp: 8826779850

Timmy is a handsome, one-year-old male Pomeranian.

Timmy, a handsome, one-year-old male Pomeranian, who is currently staying in Sector 23, Gurugram, is looking for a loving forever home. Abandoned on the road after his family sold their house, he was attacked by territorial dogs before being rescued. Now healthy, vaccinated and full of energy, Timmy is friendly with people who understand dogs but takes time to trust new faces due to the ordeal he has faced. Not a fussy-eater, he does have a special liking for non-vegetarian treats. He needs a patient, experienced family willing to give a rescue dog the time and care he deserves. Sterilisation is mandatory, and the cost will have to be borne by the adoptive family. Could you be the safe, loving home Timmy has been waiting for? To adopt, WhatsApp: 9810165517

Ginger is a one-and-a-half-year-old male Persian cat.