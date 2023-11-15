Bhai Dooj or Cricket World Cup semis? Delhiites say, match with bhai!

The biggest dilemma for cricket celebrating Bhai Dooj today is: Behen ka pyaar vs love for #MenInBlue! No matter how much and how many bhais are upset today about having to face the clash of the dates of Bhaidooj and semi-final of India vs New Zealand, ICC Cricket World Cup, many sisters have found a middle ground. To mark their love for the country as well as their siblings, quite a few women in NCR are gifting match screening tickets, organising private screenings, and even gifting match day tickets to their brothers! Many sisters in NCR are gifting match screening tickets, hosting private screenings, and even match day tickets to their siblings.(Shutterstock (For representational purposes only))

“Bhai Dooj and Rakshabandhan are the only two times a year when all the cousins get to meet and I just couldn’t let go of this opportunity,” says Bhavya Shekhawat, a resident of Greater Kailash I, who has booked a private theatre in Okhla for a special match screening for all her cousins. “I’ve arranged for a 15 people exclusive screening for my siblings. We all are supporting #TeamIndia and will be turning up wearing India’s jerseys to cheer for the men in blue. Ab cricket bhi toh humare liye festival ki tarah hi hai (smiles).”

Many took to X to share their match vs Bhai Dooj dilemma due to the clash of dates.

It’s also the need to spend some quality time with their brothers that’s making the sisters go an extra mile. “My brother had scheduled his visit to my house keeping in mind the match timings (2pm onwards at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai). But I wanted to spend more time with him. Hence, I decided to gift him screening tickets at a cafe in Rajouri Garden,” shares Shreya Thakur, a resident of Kirti Nagar, adding, “I’m planning to tag along with him since the eatery also has a special siblings offer for the day.”

Also going an extra mile for are some sisters who had pre-planned much in advance and pre-booked match tickets, for World Cup final. “It was supposed to be a surprise (laughs),” says Prerna Sharma, a resident of Geetanjali Enclave, Malviya Nagar, adding, “I had booked the tickets during the reopening of slots, around October end, with the plan to gift it to my brother on the day of Bhai Dooj. This is actually a compensation for him to visit me during the innings for semi-finals (chuckles). I hope when he sees the tickets, I get declared by him as the best sister in the world!”

