Delhi feels both very familiar and new: K-pop band NTX

They have played stages across several countries, yet K-pop band NTX say that as soon as they landed in India, to perform in the Capital on Friday, they felt excited to explore Delhi. The seven-member group were here to perform at the recent Rang De Korea 2026 festival, and were enamoured at how intently their fans listened to their music. (L-R) NTX members Hojun Son, Seungwon Song, Yunhyeok Jang, Seohyun Kim, Eunho Cho, Chang Hun Ji, Hyeongjin Baek (Photos: raajessh kashyap/ ht)

During their second visit to Delhi, two years after the first, the band says the city felt “familiar” yet “different”. “Visiting Delhi for the second time feels both very familiar and new. We came to Delhi two years ago, but we can’t really say we experienced a lot back then. However, coming back this time, meeting new people in Delhi, and trying new foods... for instance, we tried something like aloo tikki, and since it had similarities to foods in Korea, it gave off an image that felt both fresh and familiar,” shares Hyeongjin Baek

It was, however, Delhi’s involved audience that floored made the band. “We’ve performed in various countries and everywhere the audience enthusiastically enjoys our stage. But Indian fans seem to listen to our songs very attentively as well,” adds Baek, sharing how the difference showed up song by song. “During our ballad songs, Indian crowd focus deeply and listen closely, and when it’s time to show enthusiastic energy for our powerful songs, everyone jumps along together,”

This connection with Indian listeners in fact goes beyond the stage. Ask the band who they would like to make music with, and pat comes the reply: “We really like Hanumankind. The song Big Dawgs is extremely famous in Korea right now and pops up a lot on Reels and social media. If the opportunity comes, we’d love to try collaborating together,” Yunhyeok Jang.

The timing of their trip couldn’t be better as the band feels festivities add to their India experience. With the city in the mood to celebrate Diwali soon, the band says they know what the festival stands for and are glad to be here as it nears. “I know the Diwali festival celebrates the victory of light over darkness. It’s a time where each home lights small lamps called diya, sets off firecrackers, and spends enjoyable time with family,” says Eunho Cho, adding, “We are deeply honoured to be here during this festive season, and if we get the chance, we’d love to experience and enjoy it together as well. But before we fly out, we would like to wish: Happy Diwali India.”