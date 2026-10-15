Delhi gets artsy this Durga Pujo with festive workshops

Combining traditional Kutch craftsmanship with Durga Puja celebrations, a hands-on Lippan art workshop centres around Goddess Durga. Participants are keen to learn how to bring Durga’s iconography to life on pre-outlined MDF boards. “Lippan art relies heavily on texture and light reflection through small cut mirrors,” explains instructor Ankit Pradhan. The beginner-friendly session spans two to two-and-a-half hours. For attendees who prefer painting the goddess on canvas, the workshop also offers a dedicated Durga canvas painting session.

For beginners wanting to explore Kathak this Puja, artiste Silika Samal Garg is teaching a 5-minute-30-second choreography set to a Kali Dhun bhajan. “Navratri is a time to connect with the divine energy through art,” she says. The workshop is capped at 20 participants, with more than half the slots already booked. While beginner-friendly, it is best suited to those with basic dance experience. “Because it is a grammatical Kathak choreography, having a grasp of rhythm and body language helps dancers catch the nuances faster,” adds Garg.

What: Kathak Workshop (Kali Bhajan Choreography)

When: October 17, 4-6 pm

Where: 12, Lotus Enclave, 3rd floor, Pitampura

Price: ₹800 (Register at 7838438158)