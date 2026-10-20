Dugga Dugga! Never mind long queues, pandal hopping @CR Park is a must!

From glowing lights to food stalls serving festive favourites, Durga Puja has yet again brought Chittaranjan Park (CR Park), Delhi’s mini Bengal, alive with colour and excitement. The crowds, however, have been hard to miss, with Reels from Maha Saptami, second day of the Pujo (Friday) showing queues stretching for kilometres outside pandals. Still, devotees don’t seem to mind the wait. “The closer you get to a pandal, the more the excitement is. You hear the mantras and the dhaak, and don’t even realise how long and tiring the wait was,” says Noida resident Soumya Roy, who visited with his friends.

The many pandals set up all across CR Park makes it an ideal pandal hopping spot in the city. (Photos: Manoj Verma/HT)