HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies What: Navratri Dandiya Utsav 2026 Gram it: The festive spirit is taking shape in Noida’s Sector 34, where artists are putting the finishing touches to a Durga Puja pandal inspired by Kolkata’s grand celebrations. This year, this pandal is themed on Debir Diptimoy Debalay or 'Kolkata, Radiant Abode of the Divine Mother’. This draws on the city’s distinctive puja aesthetics with its towering structure and vibrant purple accents, which are being set up to welcome devotees from the evening of October 16. (Photo: Sunil Ghosh/HT)

Where: Dilli Haat, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura

When: October 15

Timing: 6.30pm

Entry: ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines)

#TuneIn

What: Neem Karoli Baba Ke Hanuman – An evening of Bhajans, Jamming & Devotion

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: October 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹1,100 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#KhauDelhi What: Anandomela 2026 – Homemade Cuisine Competition

Where: D Block Durga Puja Ground, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)

When: October 15

Timing: 6pm

Entry: ₹500 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#DelhiTalkies What: Sri Sri Durga Puja 2026

Where: Durga Puja Pandal, 193, Ho Chi Minh Marg, Block B, Chittaranjan (CR) Park

When: October 15 to 21

Timing: 7.30am onwards

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)

#LitTalk What: Lecture Series | Yoga of Self-Perfection: Sri Aurobindo's Integral Path (Speaker: Prof Sampadananda Mishra)

Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: October 15

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#JustForLaughs What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi

Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram

When: October 15

Timing: 6.45pm

Entry: ₹999 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)

#FleaSpree What: Conscious Effort India – Fashion Exhibition

Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road

When: October 15

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

#PlayDate What: Workshop | Couple Fingerprint Ring Making

Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II

When: October 15

Timing: 3.32pm

Entry: ₹1,599 (Register here)

Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)

#FleaSpree What: Sarees of India 2026 - Exhibition & Sale

Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House

When: October 15 to 17

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

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