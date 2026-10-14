HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 15, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Navratri Dandiya Utsav 2026
Where: Dilli Haat, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura
When: October 15
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Netaji Subash Place (Red & Pink Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Neem Karoli Baba Ke Hanuman – An evening of Bhajans, Jamming & Devotion
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1 Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹1,100 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#KhauDelhi
What: Anandomela 2026 – Homemade Cuisine Competition
Where: D Block Durga Puja Ground, Chittaranjan Park (CR Park)
When: October 15
Timing: 6pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Sri Sri Durga Puja 2026
Where: Durga Puja Pandal, 193, Ho Chi Minh Marg, Block B, Chittaranjan (CR) Park
When: October 15 to 21
Timing: 7.30am onwards
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#LitTalk
What: Lecture Series | Yoga of Self-Perfection: Sri Aurobindo's Integral Path (Speaker: Prof Sampadananda Mishra)
Where: Gulmohar, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 15
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Kisi Ko Batana Mat Ft. Anubhav Singh Bassi
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 15
Timing: 6.45pm
Entry: ₹999 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Conscious Effort India – Fashion Exhibition
Where: The Lodhi, CGO Complex, Pragati Vihar, Lodhi Road
When: October 15
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Couple Fingerprint Ring Making
Where: Kenangan Coffee, 22, M Block Market, Greater Kailash II
When: October 15
Timing: 3.32pm
Entry: ₹1,599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash (Magenta Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Sarees of India 2026 - Exhibition & Sale
Where: Aga Khan Hall, 6 Bhagwan Das Road, Mandi House
When: October 15 to 17
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction