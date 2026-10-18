HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 18, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Rhythm Aur Raas
Where: Punjabi Bagh Club, Ring Road (near Mahanvir Nursing Home), Punjabi Bagh
When: October 18
Timing: 5.55pm
Entry: ₹599 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Punjabi Bagh West (Green & Pink Lines)
#Staged
What: The Ramayana
Where: Akshara Theatre, 11-B, Baba Kharag Singh Marg
When: October 18
Timing: 5pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Patel Chowk (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Photowalk
Where: Kali Mandir Society, 1654, Block I, Chittaranjan (CR) Park
When: October 18
Timing: 1pm
Entry: Register here
Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Enclave (Magenta Line)
#Staged
What: Dastangoi Festival: Dastan-e-Rahi Masoom Raza (Director: Mahmood Farooqui)
Where: Amphitheatre, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹500 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 18
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Navratri Goggles
Where: Joaah Cafe, Shop No 18-19-28, Ascott Ireo City Central, Alahawas, Sector 59, Gurugram
When: October 18
Timing: 1pm
Entry: ₹799 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Sector 55-56 (Rapid Metro)
#JustForLaughs
What: Wah Wah WhatsApp Joke Ft. Inder Sahani & Ravi Khurana
Where: The Laugh Store, CyberHub, DLF Phase II, Sector 24, Gurugram
When: October 18
Timing: 1pm
Entry: ₹499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Cyber City (Rapid Metro)
#FleaSpree
What: Dussehra Mahotsav 2026 - Handloom & Handicraft Mela
Where: Connaught Place
When: October 8 to 19
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk (Yellow & Blue Lines)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction