HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 31, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#DelhiTalkies
What: Horrorcon India – Halloween Party & Festival
Where: NSIC Exhibition Grounds (Gate 6), Okhla Phase III
When: October 31 & November 1
Timing: 2pm to 10pm
Entry: ₹599 onwards (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Govindpuri (Violet Line) & Okhla NSIC (Magenta Line)
#ArtAttack
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Birds of India: Company Paintings c.1800 and 1835
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: October 31 to November 14
Timing: 11.30am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Jashn-e-Noor 2026
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, 3, Kasturba Gandhi (KG) Marg, Connaught Place
When: October 31 & November 1
Timing: 11am onwards
Entry: Free (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts | Nirvana Nataka Ft. Maa Parvathy Baul
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, 40, Max Mueller Marg, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#LitTalk
What: Bring Your Own Book – A Reader's Get Together
Where: Sisters Of The People Bookstore, Lajpat Bhawan (Gate No 2), Lajpat Nagar IV
When: October 31
Timing: 11am to 2pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Moolchand (Violet Line)
#Staged
What: Timeless Ghalib Ft. Vidya Shah & Pawan K Varma
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: October 31
Timing: 7pm
Entry: ₹200 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
#TuneIn
What: Open Plate Ft. Kutle Khan & DJ Sumit Sethi
Where: Worldmark 4 & 5, Aerocity (near IGI Airport)
When: October 31
Timing: 12pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Delhi Aerocity (Orange Line)
#PlayDate
What: Workshop | Halloween Clay Art
Where: Third Wave Coffee, Unit No 50 (Ground Floor), Atul Grove Road, Janpath
When: October 31
Timing: 1pm & 3pm
Entry: ₹549 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Janpath (Violet Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Gaurav Gupta Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida
When: October 31
Timing: 3.30pm & 6pm
Entry: ₹1,499 (Register here)
Nearest Metro Station: Golf Course (Blue Line)
#FleaSpree
What: Jugmug Mela
Where: Basti Vikas Kendra, Block 10, Nehru Nagar
When: October 31
Timing: Noon to 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Vinobapuri (Pink Line)
#UpNext
What: Bird Walks by Ataavi Bird Hub India
Where: Lodhi Gardens, Lodhi Road
When: November 1
Timing: 7.30am to 9.30am
Entry: Registration (here)
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction