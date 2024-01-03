HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 4
The day of January 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!
Wondering what could be possible happening on a cold Thursday of January in Delhi? Here's a gamut of hot and happening cultural events that will act like warm soup for your soul:
#FleaSpree
What: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Hall 1 to 6, Pragati Maidan
When: January 3 to 10
Timing: 10am to 7pm
Entry: Free (From Gate 4, 6 & 10)
Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)
#JustForLaughs
What: Hasya Rang Utsav ft Raja Rancho
Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: Jan 4
Timing: 5pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#ArtAttack
What: Maati – The Terracotta Art of Bengal
Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg
When: Jan 3 to 10
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Project Dnox Live
Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram
When: Jan 4
Timing: 9pm
Entry: www.bookmyshow.com
Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Eternal Hymns | Bharatanatyam recital by Gayathri Ravikumar
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
When: Jan 4
Timing: 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)