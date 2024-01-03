close_game
News / Htcity / Htcity Delhi Junction / HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 4

HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on January 4

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 03, 2024 05:31 PM IST

The day of January 4 promises to offer loads if you wish to explore Delhi’s culture. Check it out here!

Wondering what could be possible happening on a cold Thursday of January in Delhi? Here's a gamut of hot and happening cultural events that will act like warm soup for your soul:

Catch It Live on January 4.

#FleaSpree

What: Aatmanirbhar Bharat Utsav

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Hall 1 to 6, Pragati Maidan

When: January 3 to 10

Timing: 10am to 7pm

Entry: Free (From Gate 4, 6 & 10)

Nearest Metro Station: Supreme Court (Blue Line)

#JustForLaughs

Comic Rajkumar Javkar, popularly known as Raja Rancho, is known for his expert skills in blending humour with the art of ventriloquism.
What: Hasya Rang Utsav ft Raja Rancho

Where: Kamani Auditorium, 1, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House

When: Jan 4

Timing: 5pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#ArtAttack

National Award winning pinch potter, artist Dolon Kundu's intricate works in terracotta are displayed at this show.
What: Maati – The Terracotta Art of Bengal

Where: Triveni Gallery, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg

When: Jan 3 to 10

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)

#TuneIn

Musician Dhruv Chaurasiya aka Dnox is a Delhi-based singer and guitarist.
What: Project Dnox Live

Where: Studio XO Bar, Trillium Avenue, Sector 29, Gurugram

When: Jan 4

Timing: 9pm

Entry: www.bookmyshow.com

Nearest Metro Station: Millennium City Centre Gurugram (Yellow Line)

#StepUp

This solo Bharatanatyam recital by Gayathri Ravikumar, will take the audience on a transcendent journey through three distinct genres and languages.
What: Eternal Hymns | Bharatanatyam recital by Gayathri Ravikumar

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

When: Jan 4

Timing: 7pm

Entry: Free

Nearest Metro Station: JLN Stadium (Violet Line)

