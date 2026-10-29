HT City Delhi Junction: Catch It Live on October 30, 2026 in Delhi, Noida and Gurugram

#ArtAttack
What: IIC Experience 2026: Festival of the Arts| Palms and Parchment: Keralam's Heritage of Reading and Relics
Where: Art Gallery, India International Centre (IIC) Annexe, Lodi Estate
When: October 30 to November 3
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#Staged
What: Dastan-E-Gurudut
Where: Little Theatre Group (LTG) Auditorium, Copernicus Marg, Mandi House
When: October 30
Timing: 7.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: IIC Experience 2026| Scent of the Earthy by Alarmel Valli
Where: Fountain Lawns, India International Centre, Lodhi Estate
When: October 30
Timing: 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#DelhiTalkies
What: Samvidhan Mahotsav 3.0
Where: Jawahar Bhawan, Dr. Rajendra Prasad Road (opposite Shastri Bhawan), Windsor Place
When: October 30 to October 31
Timing: 10am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Central Secretariat (Yellow and Violet Line)
#PlayDate
What: Sadhna Workshop
Where: Kalashram, Gulmohar Park
When: October 30 to November 3
Timing: 4pm to 6.30pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Green Park (Yellow)
For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction