Weekend Planner (August 22 and 23): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Where: In theatres
Time: All day
Insidious: Out of the Further
Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Island Austin, Lin Shaye, Sam Spruell, Laura Gordon
BITE STOP
SUNDAY
Onam Sadhya
Where: Jamun, 17, Lodhi Colony
Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4pm
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Lemon Festa
Where: CinCin, Urban Complex, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram
Time: Noon to 11pm
PLAY DATE
SATURDAY
Window Tak AAshiqui Ft. Manu Rishi Chadha
Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House
Time: 5pm & 7.30pm
Dallas Ayaara & Dastan-e-Chhabeeli Bhatiyarin
Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road
Time: 7pm
Swati Sachdeva Live
Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida
Time: 7pm
SUNDAY
Kalatarangini: The Delhi Kala Festival Ft. Parijat Haran
Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House
Time: 5pm
GROOVE IT
SATURDAY
Rashmeet Kaur Live
Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan
Time: 8pm
Flowdan
Where: Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Block 7A & 7B, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar
Time: 8pm
POWER HOUR
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
2026 BWF World Championships
Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO
Time: 10.30am to 6pm
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