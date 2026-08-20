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    Weekend Planner (August 22 and 23): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

    Looking for films, food fests, fitness and cultural events in Delhi-NCR? Find all these in one place! Read HT City’s Weekend Planner for August 22 (Saturday) and August 23 (Sunday).

    Published on: Aug 20, 2026, 15:02:18 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    FLICK FIX

    Releasing in theatres this week is Hollywood film, Insidious: Out of the Further .
    Releasing in theatres this week is Hollywood film, Insidious: Out of the Further .

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY 

    Where: In theatres

    Time: All day

    Insidious: Out of the Further

    Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Island Austin, Lin Shaye, Sam Spruell, Laura Gordon

    BITE STOP

    SUNDAY

    Onam Sadhya

    Where: Jamun, 17, Lodhi Colony

    Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4pm

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    Lemon Festa

    Where: CinCin, Urban Complex, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

    Time: Noon to 11pm

    PLAY DATE

    SATURDAY

    Window Tak AAshiqui Ft. Manu Rishi Chadha

    Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

    Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

    Dallas Ayaara & Dastan-e-Chhabeeli Bhatiyarin

    Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

    Time: 7pm

    Swati Sachdeva Live

    Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida

    Time: 7pm

    SUNDAY

    Kalatarangini: The Delhi Kala Festival Ft. Parijat Haran

    Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

    Time: 5pm

    GROOVE IT

    SATURDAY

    Rashmeet Kaur Live

    Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

    Time: 8pm

    Flowdan

    Where: Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Block 7A & 7B, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

    Time: 8pm

    POWER HOUR

    SATURDAY-SUNDAY

    2026 BWF World Championships

    Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

    Time: 10.30am to 6pm

    For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction

    Home/Htcity/Htcity Delhi Junction/Weekend Planner (August 22 And 23): Delhi-NCR Residents, Here’s Everything You Must Check Out!
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