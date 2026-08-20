Weekend Planner (August 22 and 23): Delhi-NCR residents, here’s everything you must check out!

FLICK FIX Releasing in theatres this week is Hollywood film, Insidious: Out of the Further .

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Where: In theatres

Time: All day

Insidious: Out of the Further

Cast: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, Island Austin, Lin Shaye, Sam Spruell, Laura Gordon

BITE STOP

SUNDAY

Onam Sadhya

Where: Jamun, 17, Lodhi Colony

Time: Noon to 2pm & 2.30pm to 4pm

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Lemon Festa

Where: CinCin, Urban Complex, DLF Phase 5, Gurugram

Time: Noon to 11pm

PLAY DATE

SATURDAY

Window Tak AAshiqui Ft. Manu Rishi Chadha

Where: Shri Ram Centre for Performing Arts, Mandi House

Time: 5pm & 7.30pm

Dallas Ayaara & Dastan-e-Chhabeeli Bhatiyarin

Where: The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road

Time: 7pm

Swati Sachdeva Live

Where: The Laugh Casa, Rcube Monad Mall, Block A, Sector 43, Noida

Time: 7pm

SUNDAY

Kalatarangini: The Delhi Kala Festival Ft. Parijat Haran

Where: Abhimanch Auditorium, National School of Drama (NSD), Mandi House

Time: 5pm

GROOVE IT

SATURDAY

Rashmeet Kaur Live

Where: Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan

Time: 8pm

Flowdan

Where: Dirty Good, Musical Fountain Park, Block 7A & 7B, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

Time: 8pm

POWER HOUR

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

2026 BWF World Championships

Where: Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Ring Road, IP Estate, ITO

Time: 10.30am to 6pm

For more, follow @htcity.delhijunction