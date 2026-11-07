Make edible phuljhadis at home with this easy no-bake recipe

What if your Diwali phuljhadi came with a chocolate coating instead of sparks? Food creators Mehak and Rituraj of @delhifoodnest have a fun, no-bake take on the festive favourite, turning biscuits, condensed milk and chocolate into edible sparklers. Easy to put together and finished with a dusting of edible silver glitter, these sweet treats make for a playful addition to your Diwali spread. Here's how to recreate them at home.
What you need: Biscuits, condensed milk, wooden sticks, melted chocolate, coconut oil, sugar, edible silver glitter