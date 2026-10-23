All the trends, twists and double takes we saw at Lakmē Fashion Week

Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI had its share of statement-making clothes, but the season's talking points went beyond the collections. Fringe swung, velvet made a plush comeback and peplums played with proportions, while sculptural face masks, lace eyebrows and spooky beauty looks brought the unexpected to the runway. We pick the trends and quirks that stayed with us. (L-R) AM:IT by Amit Aggarwal, Manish Malhotra's Luxe Pret collection (Instagram) When in doubt, add more fringe

Fringe brought plenty of movement to the runway. At AM:IT by Amit Aggarwal, it swung from skirts, bags and separates, adding texture to the label’s high-voltage neon palette. It also appeared at The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh, where fringed hemlines moved with the models. The showcase brought together Charkha Ladakh by Rigzin Yangdol, Changra Ladakh, Zilzom and Namza, drawing on the region’s textile and craft traditions. A bib statement

TIL by Ankur Verma reimagined the humble bib with jewelled necklines and jacket-like interpretations, while AM:IT by Amit Aggarwal saw bright colours with woven surfaces, long fringes, knots, and pom-poms. At Shahin Mannan, bibs were layered over dresses and lehengas and styled as saree blouses. Velvet crush

The plush textile brought depth and richness to occasionwear. At Manish Malhotra’s Luxury Prêt 2026 showcase, velvet appeared alongside intricate embroidery, sculpted bodices and relaxed tailoring with crimson and jewel tones. Velvet also featured in The Fifth Season: A Fashion Story from Ladakh, adding another layer of texture to the regional showcase. Menswear loosens up

At the Arvind x Ashish N Soni show, cowl necklines and relaxed folds softened silhouettes, offering alternatives to rigid collars and conventional fits. Manish Malhotra balanced embellished jackets and structured pieces with fluid draping. It was less about abandoning the bandhgala and more about widening the options beyond sharp, stiff or closely fitted lines. Peplum gets playful

The peplum found fresh expression through sculpted waists and exaggerated proportions. Sara Arjun closed Anushree Reddy’s Maya showcase in a powder-blue strapless gown with an embroidered peplum and mermaid hem. Namrata Joshipura also experimented with sculptural shapes and hemlines, bringing a sharper eveningwear sensibility to the mix. The quirky things we spotted Funky socks on the runway

Printed socks earned their place in the styling at Pearl Academy’s First Cut showcase. Paired with sneakers and floral details, they added a dash of fun to the looks. Lace on the eyebrows

At Duja’s show at R|ELAN Circular Design Challenge, lace detailing framed the brows. The ornamental shapes drew attention to the upper face, offering an alternative to the usual brushed-up brows and graphic eye makeup. Halloween glam

HUEMN’s beauty looks leaned dark and dramatic, with red accents and experimental hair and makeup. The effect felt distinctly Halloween-ready, with the beauty direction adding a theatrical edge to the clothes. Woven face masks