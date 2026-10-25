From pilgrimage to immersive experiences: Discover spiritual travel in India with Radisson Hotel Group

Spiritual travel in India is evolving beyond traditional pilgrimages, with travellers increasingly looking to combine devotion with cultural discovery, regional cuisine, wellness and moments of relaxation. The journey is becoming as much about experiencing a destination as it is about visiting its sacred sites.

From the evening aartis along Varanasi’s ghats to the temples of Vrindavan and the serene surroundings of the Golden Temple in Amritsar, these destinations offer a rich tapestry of experiences. Exploring local markets, sampling regional delicacies and discovering age-old crafts allow travellers to connect more deeply with the traditions and communities that shape their spiritual journeys.

This shift is also changing how people plan their trips. Families and multi-generational travellers are looking for itineraries that balance temple visits with sightseeing and time to unwind. Extending a pilgrimage by a day or two allows visitors to explore local heritage at a more leisurely pace, making the experience more enriching and less rushed.