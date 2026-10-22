It's never too early for some Christmas cake mixing- Here's how you can join in the fun

Christmas might be months away, but festive cheer has already hit Mumbai and Pune. Cake mixing ceremonies, where dried fruits, nuts, spices, and spirits are blended to prepare the cakes, are bringing people together. Cake mixing ceremony

An early start to Festive cheer

Chef Mihir Kane, director of culinary at Fairmont Mumbai, calls cake-mixing ceremony a “celebration of culinary heritage, craftsmanship and togetherness that signals the beginning of the festive season.” Kane asserts that Christmas cake is all about depth of flavour, with time playing a key role. “Soaking dried fruits in advance allows them to absorb the flavours of the chosen liquid, while the spices and other ingredients develop greater complexity as they come together.” Fairmont’s cake mixing event will take place in early November.

Contact: 8097555901

An early start to Festive cheer

Chef Mihir Kane, director of culinary at Fairmont Mumbai, calls cake-mixing ceremony a “celebration of culinary heritage, craftsmanship and togetherness that signals the beginning of the festive season.” Kane asserts that Christmas cake is all about depth of flavour, with time playing a key role. “Soaking dried fruits in advance allows them to absorb the flavours of the chosen liquid, while the spices and other ingredients develop greater complexity as they come together.” Fairmont’s cake mixing event will take place in early November.

Contact: 8097555901

Kickstarting the season of Shared Experiences

The Orchid Hotel, Mumbai, kicked off Yuletide festivities with the customary cake mixing ceremony on Thursday. The tradition gets everyone together and contribute to the preparation, making it a collective celebration rather than just a culinary activity, says Gaurav Shiva, General Manager.

He adds, “The ingredients themselves come together to create something richer as a whole. In many ways, this reflects the spirit of Christmas, which is about bringing people together, celebrating relationships and creating memories.”