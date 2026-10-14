Prashant Narayanan, Shefali Bagga and Vijayant Kohli Join Mahesh Bhatt’s 'Naam: To Live Is War'

"Casting Should Always Serve the Story" Mahesh Bhatt Opens Up on the Ensemble of 'Naam: To Live Is War' 'Naam: To Live Is War' cast

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has always believed that a film's lifeblood lies in its casting, and his upcoming presentation, Naam: To Live Is War, is shaping up to be a dynamic character assembly. Bringing together a compelling mix of distinct actors, the film features Veer Pahariya and Varun Sharma in leading roles, alongside promising faces like Prashant Narayanan, Shefali Bagga and Vijyant Kohli.

The film is produced by Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay under Utsav Entertainment and Productions, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev with Alphaneon Studioz on board as the studio partner.

Speaking about the vision behind the film's ensemble, Mahesh Bhatt shared his thoughts on the casting process,“What excites me about the film Naam: To Live Is War is the opportunity to bring together actors with different sensibilities and strengths. Prashant Narayanan has a certain rawness and conviction in his performances that make his characters memorable. I experienced that firsthand while working with him on Murder 2, and I have always appreciated the honesty he brings to his roles. Shefali Bagga is a welcome addition to the film, bringing her own personality and screen presence to the cast. Both actors bring something different to the table, and that diversity is important when you are telling a story with multiple characters and layers.

Sharing their excitement about assembling this phenomenal cast and bringing the project to life, producers Riddhi Chawda and Utsav Upadhyay shared, "Collaborating with a visionary like Mahesh Bhatt is an incredible journey. For Naam: To Live Is War, we wanted an ensemble that doesn't just play characters, but lives them. Bringing together unique talents like Veer, Varun, Prashant, Vijayant and Shefali has created a magical synergy on screen. We are thrilled to present a film that is as powerful in its performances as it is in its storytelling."

With a sharp script, a diverse and fiercely committed cast, and Bhatt's creative guidance steering the project, Naam: To Live Is War promises to be a deeply engaging and character-driven cinematic experience.