Olympia, Kyani, K Rustom: Here's an update on iconic Mumbai eateries whose licenses were suspended by FDA
Here's an update on some of the iconic Mumbai eateries whose licences were suspended this year by the FDA.
The last few months have seen a lot of eateries and restaurants in Maharashtra come under the scanner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe. Many iconic spots in Mumbai had their licences suspended during this time, and here’s a roundup of their status today.
Cafe Mondegar, Colaba
The iconic Colaba hotspot’s food licence was suspended on September 15, three days after an FDA inspection. The regulators alleged that hot food was not being maintained above 60°C, while cold storage were not maintained below 5°C. Inspectors also flagged improper thawing, inadequate rapid cooling of cooked food, damp and damaged flooring. The cafe is open now.
Olympia Coffee House, Colaba
The 108-year-old Colaba institution was ordered to stop operations after the FDA suspended its food license following an inspection on September 16. The official findings included cockroach and fly infestations, meat blood residue inside a refrigerator, a urinal in the food-storage area and food being handled directly on the floor. Unhygienic food preparation and utensil-washing facilities, were also flagged off. The restaurant is open now.
Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba
The 98-year-old club was among seven establishments whose food licences were suspended during an FDA enforcement drive on August 19 and 20. Inspectors reportedly found extensive fly infestation in the kitchen, dead cockroaches, peeling paint and plaster around food-preparation areas, and cleaning products stored near food. Utensils were allegedly placed directly on the floor, with staff belongings kept alongside food items.
Kyani & Co, Marine Lines
The century-old Irani cafe had its food licence suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after an FDA inspection on September 27. The regulator reportedly found rat droppings, live flies, dead cockroaches, a substantial amount of blood inside a refrigerator and an open sewage manhole in the food processing area.
Parsi Dairy Farm, Marine Lines
The dairy establishment founded in 1916 had its food licence suspended following an FDA inspection in July. The establishment is known for its traditional dairy products. According to reports, inspectors identified raw materials stored directly on the floor, pest and rodent infestations, and the absence of a designated raw-milk reception dock. It was allowed to reopen after a few days.
Other licences suspended by FDA
K Rustom & Co, Churchgate: (suspended July 7-8)
Noor Mohammadi Hotel, Bhendi Bazaar: (suspended July 14, open now)
Shalimar, Bhendi Bazaar: (suspended July 14, open now)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRishabh Suri
Rishabh Suri is an Assistant Editor, film critic, and professional overthinker of plot points. He writes for HT City, keeping pace with an industry where news cycles expire long before the popcorn gets cold. He completed his graduation in English Honours from Kirori Mal College, followed by a Master’s degree in English Literature-effectively training his brain to over-analyse classic texts before applying those exact same skills to 3-hour Bollywood blockbusters. He got into the profession when he had barely graduated from college and has been at HT ever since. At HT, Rishabh reviews films with a simple rule: skip the dense academic jargon and get straight to the point. Beyond reviews, as Assistant Editor, he helps navigate the broader circus of showbiz, tracking everything from OTT shifts to sudden box office panics. In a beat driven by loud PR machinery and carefully scripted answers, Rishabh prefers cutting through the noise to focus on how stories get made and why trends shift. When he isn’t writing against a deadline, he is usually sitting in a dark theater, compulsively memorising dialogues. For Rishabh, analysing movies isn't just a day job- it’s a habit he couldn't turn off even if he tried.Read More