In life patience pays off: Azhar

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 22:35 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Azhar Khan
Azhar Khan
         

After his first film got shelved, actor Azhar Khan had to wait for more than a decade for his debut film. And, the actor is glad that his wait was worthwhile as his film has earned a lot of appreciation by all.

“It’s has been a long wait me, almost 11 years, but still my dream did come true,” said the Jhansi lad over the phone.

Telling us more about what took him so long to arrive, he said, “I come from a political and business family. My grandfather was the mayor of Jhansi so it was obvious that someday I’d join our family business. My father wanted me to complete my MBA and then join him. I wanted to go abroad and during the prep time I joined college in Pune.”

It because of his unconventional looks and long hair his friends suggested that he should actually try his luck in modelling. “I tried and got a few modelling assignments in Mumbai. Then I got a film offer, which was based on the Neeraj Grover murder case. That was 11 years ago but unfortunately the film couldn’t be completed.”

A UPite by heart, Azhar feels in small town life and people are much easy and happy. “I have spent a major chunk of my life in cities like Pune and Mumbai and love the vibe of these cities but the atmosphere there is very competitive and your presence is short lived. So, making a mark is very tough for all. My city Jhansi and even Lucknow, for that matter, are completely opposite.”

The wait for Azhar was long but fruitful. “Patience pays off! Like, in my case, where many of my contemporaries of that time couldn’t get many opportunities and took up different professions but I did hold on to get my debut film. After my film was shelved, I took up real estate business and it kept me busy and afloat. Else, many others go into depression in such state of affairs. It was in 2018 when I got a call for Ram Kamal Mukherjee’s directorial ‘Season’s Greetings.’ First, I thought it can’t be true but after meeting the filmmakers, I was actually all glad and happy,” he said.

The film had actor Celina Jaitley Haag opposite him. “The film released on OTT and was well received. My character Usman was able to leave a mark. It made me a known face overnight resulting in numerous followers on my social media accounts. I am relived but now I want to just work. I am all upbeat about the new projects coming my way. Soon, things will be on a roll and it’s now or never for me. This is the time I want to make most of it and reach the stars.”

