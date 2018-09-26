Today in New Delhi, India
11-month-old baby dies on board Qatar Airways plane after breathing problem

A Hyderabad airport official said Arnav Varma and his parents arrived from Doha on flight no QR-500 and were immediately taken to Apollo Medical Centre, Hyderabad, due to breathing problem of the infant.

india Updated: Sep 26, 2018 13:57 IST
Faizan Haider
Faizan Haider
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An 11 month-old baby died on-board Qatar Airways’ Doha-Hyderabad flight on Wednesday after developing breathing problem, the airport sources said.(AFP file photo)

An 11 month-old baby died on-board Qatar Airways’ Doha-Hyderabad flight on Wednesday after developing breathing problem, airport sources said.

The Hyderabad airport official said Arnav Varma and his parents arrived from Doha on flight no QR-500 and were immediately taken to Apollo Medical Centre, Hyderabad due to breathing problem of the infant.

After examination the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The baby was a US passport holder while his parent held Indian passports.

“We are aware of the very sad news that a young child passed away at Hyderabad International Airport this morning. Our heartfelt sympathy and thoughts are with the affected family,” Qatar Airways statement said.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 13:57 IST

