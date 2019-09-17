1100 Tripura villages to turn garbage free to mark PM Modi’s birthday week

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 05:38 IST

On the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 69th birthday, 1100 village markets in Tripura will turn cleaner and garbage free with chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb donating six months’ salary for the initiative. The makeover of the village markets in the north eastern state is part of the week long ‘Seva Saptah’ launched by the Bharatiya Janata Party to mark the PM’s birthday.

“I will donate my six months’ salary to set up eight to ten dustbins or garbage dumping containers in each of the 1100 village markets in Tripura. It would make these markets and surrounding villages clean and hygienic,” Deb, who is also the president of the Tripura BJP said.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of its countrywide celebration of Seva Saptah (social service week) launched a variety of social service campaigns in Tripura two days ago.

The chief minister wrote social media posts urging everyone to join the Seva Saptah and to help make Tripura plastic free. “On the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday celebration the Seva Saptah will see a cleanliness campaign, voluntary blood donation, plastic free Tripura, supply of pure drinking water and a nutrition drive for women and children.”

Deb said India’s first model village was established in Punsari, 80 km from Gandhinagar in Gujarat during the tenure of Narendra Modi as chief minister. “Every village in Tripura will try to emulate Punsari village,” he said and asked all the elected leaders of the three-tier Gram Panchayats to make villages crime free.

The chief minister also urged the people of Tripura to come together and make the state a garbage free one.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 05:38 IST