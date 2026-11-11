14-year-old falls into Bikaner water tank while fetching water, 3 jump in to rescue her, all 4 drown

Four people, including two minor siblings, died after drowning in a water tank built in an agricultural field in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district on Wednesday afternoon, police said. Three siblings and their 21-year-old cousin drowned in a water tank in Rajasthan’s Bikaner after the girl fell in while fetching water for household chores. (HT photo/Special Arrangement)

The incident took place around 12.15 pm in Chak 9 AWM, under the jurisdiction of the Chhatargarh police station.

The deceased lived in a hamlet near the water tank. Around noon, the 14-year-old girl went to the tank to fetch water for daily household chores but slipped and fell in while drawing water.

Her two brothers, aged 18 and 16, jumped into the tank to rescue her but, as they were unable to swim, struggled to save her.

Their 21-year-old cousin also entered the tank in an attempt to rescue the three. However, all four drowned one after another, Khajuwala circle officer Vijaypal Yadav said.

Police said the four bodies were retrieved from the tank and kept in the mortuary of the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Chhatargarh.

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