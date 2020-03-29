2 SSB troopers who came in contact with Bihar’s first Covid-19 victim sent for test

india

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 19:09 IST

Two troopers of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in Bihar have been tested for the coronavirus disease after they came in contact with the state’s first Covid-19 patient, who later died, officials said on Sunday.

They were sent to Bhagalpur’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital (JLNMCH).

“On the basis of the letter received from a top official of SSB, Purnea district hospital sent both the jawans to JLNMCH, Bhagalpur for the Covid-19 test,” Dr SK Verma, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) said.

“The matter is serious and we have sent them for the test,” Dr Verma, who is also holding the charge of the civil surgeon’s post of the district, said.

He said one of the troopers had shaken hands with the 38-year-old Munger resident, who died on March 21 after contracting the coronavirus in the first known fatality in the state linked to the Covid-19, as both are from the same village.

He added that another trooper, who shared a room with him, was also sent for the test.

Dr Verma, however, said they had no symptoms but only a test could rule out whether they have the Covid-19 disease.

He informed that the retest of foreigners is being carried on in the hospital to rule out any possibility of Covid-19.

The Purnea chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended its hand to the health services to give free health advice over the phone in two shifts from 10am to 2pm and again from 4pm to 6pm daily.

“We are happy to serve the ailing community… We’ll offer health tips to the ailing people round the clock on phone till April 14,” Dr KS Anand, the former secretary of IMA Purina, said.

According to the Union health ministry, there are nine Covid-19 patients in the eastern state on Sunday. The ministry has said 979 people have contracted Covid-19 and 25 people have died due to the highly contagious disease.