3 soldiers killed in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri and Poonch, India hits back

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 22:19 IST

With no let-up in ugly skirmishes on the Line of Control (LoC), three Indian soldiers were killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting India to hit back in equal measure.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were injured after the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri’s Sunderbani sector, the army said.

“Pak Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations on the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri on Friday. Indian troops responded immediately to the enemy fire. In the ensuing fire, two soldiers Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh got critically injured and later succumbed to their injuries,” said defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand.

“Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh were brave, highly motivated and sincere soldiers. The nation will always remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri belonged to Sarojni Nagar village in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh while Rifleman Sukhbir Singh hailed from Khawaspur village in Tarn Taran district of neighbouring Punjab.

Late Thursday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the army, Subedar Swatantra Singh, was killed and a civilian got injured as Pakistani troops shelled and fired on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Poonch district.

“Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC) in Poonch Sector late Thursday. Indian troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Subedar Swatantra Singh was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries,” said Col Anand.

“Subedar Swatantra Singh was a brave, highly motivated and a sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” he added.

The deceased soldier hailed from Odiyari village in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttrakhand.