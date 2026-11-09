3-year-old girl allegedly sexually assaulted in Goa; manhunt launched to trace culprit
Police have registered a case after a three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in a dilapidated Mapusa building. CCTV footage is being examined.
Published on: Nov 9, 2026, 13:30:57 IST
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An unidentified person allegedly sexually assaulted a three-year-old girl at a dilapidated building in North Goa district, police said on Monday.
The child was found crying on Sunday evening outside the building near a taxi stand in Mapusa, 9 km from Panaji. A passerby noticed the child and rushed to help her, following which locals alerted the police.
The victim was initially rushed to the Mapusa District Hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital for further treatment, a police spokesperson said.
The girl's family sells balloons, and she had accompanied them to the Mapusa market for Diwali, a police official said. Superintendent of Police (North) Rahul Gupta, who rushed to the spot late Sunday evening, said efforts were underway to trace the culprit. The victim's condition was stable, he said. The Mapusa police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the culprit, officials said.
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