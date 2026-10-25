5 of family among 6 killed in Rajasthan car-truck collision, infant sole survivor
The bodies were taken to the mortuary at the Government Sub-District Hospital, said officers familiar with the matter.
Six people, including five of a family, were killed on Saturday when their allegedly speeding vehicle rammed into a truck’s rear portion in Churu district of Rajasthan, police said, adding that the sole survivor was an infant who sustained critical injuries.
Police added that a manhunt was launched for the driver of the truck, who fled the scene with his vehicle.
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The deceased were identified as Bhanwar Lal Sharma (60), his wife Mahendra Devi (55), their daughters-in-law Kavita (28) and Yashoda (34), Yashoda’s four-month-old son, and the driver Mangilal Nai (31). Yashoda’s infant daughter survived. The family from Taranagar’s Somsisar village was travelling to a temple in Gogamedi when the accident took place near Nyagli village in the district’s Sadulpur area, said police officers.
5 die as child succumbs to injuries
“A family from Somsisar village was travelling in a car to visit a temple of their family deity when the vehicle collided with a trolley near Nyagli village. Five people died on the spot, while a child succumbed to injuries during treatment,” said sub-inspector Satyaprakash Jangid with Sadulpur police station. “The cause of the accident is being investigated,” he added.
The impact crushed the car’s bonnet. Residents rushed to help the occupants and alerted police.
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Additional superintendent of police Richpal Singh and SHO Rajesh Kumar Sihag reached the spot with a police team and inspected the scene. Police said, that a probe is underway to ascertain the precise circumstances of the accident.
The bodies were taken to the mortuary at the Government Sub-District Hospital, said officers familiar with the matter.