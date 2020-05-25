e-paper
Home / India News / 5-year-old flies alone from Delhi, mother receives him at Bengaluru airport

5-year-old flies alone from Delhi, mother receives him at Bengaluru airport

Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi and was greeted at the airport by his mother, who saw him after three months.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 14:58 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vihaan Sharma with his mother at the Bengaluru airport. (ANI photo)
An unaccompanied five-year-old was among the several air passengers who arrived at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Monday.

Vihaan Sharma travelled alone from Delhi and was greeted at the airport by his mother, who saw him after three months.

“My five-yr-old son Vihaan Sharma has travelled alone from Delhi, he has come back to Bengaluru after three months,” his mother was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

 

The Karnataka government has said that the people coming from high Covid-19 prevalent states - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh - will have to undergo institutional quarantine for a period of seven days and charges to be borne by the passengers.

However, home quarantine is allowed for pregnant women, children below the age of 10 years, senior citizens of 80 years and above and terminally ill patients along with one attendant after their test result is negative.

The city airport will see nearly 107 flights departing and about hundred arrivals as domestic air travel resumed on Monday after nearly two months of Covid-19 mandated lockdown.

In an effort to protect passengers and staff from the risk of COVID-19 transmission, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) that operates the city airport has introduced a Parking-to-Boarding contactless journey.

(With agency inputs)

