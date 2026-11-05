66 show-cause notices, 2 closure directions as Delhi govt cracks down on pollution

The Delhi government has found violations at 203 sites and imposed environmental compensation (EC) of ₹59.15 lakh after inspecting 1,232 construction and demolition (C&D) sites during the first four days of the winter pollution restrictions, official data revealed. Of the 203 violations recorded cumulatively, 139 were at construction sites with plot areas below 500 square metres. (PTI photo)

The data, compiled by the Delhi government’s environment department, showed that 77 sites were found violating construction norms on Wednesday alone, following inspections at 316 locations. Authorities issued 66 show-cause notices, two closure directions and imposed Environmental Compensation of ₹16.25 lakh, on Wednesday.

Of the 203 violations recorded cumulatively, 139 were at construction sites with plot areas below 500 square metres, while 64 were at larger sites. A total of 157 show-cause notices and 32 closure directions have been issued so far.

Also Read:BJP shifting Delhi pollution blame onto Punjab farmers, says AAP

Under the winter action plan, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on dust generating demolition activity and outdoor civil construction activity from November 1 to January 31. However, essential public infrastructure projects are exempted. Finishing, plumbing, electrical work is permitted within the construction site with strict compliance to Construction and Demolition Waste Management Rules and dust prevention and control norms.

Also Read:No respite for Delhiites as pollution levels surge; AQI at 373, 21 stations in ‘severe’ category

Storage and dumping of construction or demolition material outside the site is strictly prohibited.

Meanwhile, enforcement against vehicles entering Delhi in violation of the ban on non-Delhi registered vehicles below BS-VI standards also continued, with 10,019 vehicles detected on Wednesday, taking the cumulative figure to 45,601 since November 1.

Of these, 8,893 vehicles have been turned back at the borders, 316 challaned and 110 impounded. The total fine imposed under the drive has reached ₹22.08 lakh.

On Wednesday, 2,975 vehicles were turned back, 89 challaned and two impounded. The restrictions apply to non-Delhi registered vehicles below BS-VI standards, excluding CNG and electric vehicles, from November 1 to January 31.

2,685 vehicles challaned for lack of PUCC

The transport department and Delhi Traffic Police also challaned 914 vehicles for not having a valid pollution under control certificate (PUCC) on Wednesday. The cumulative number of such challans has reached 2,685, with fines amounting to ₹2.68 crore.

The enforcement measures are part of the restrictions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, aimed at curbing pollution during the winter months.