7 Odisha districts on watch as cyclone Murasu nears Andhra coast; schools shut in some areas
The cyclone is expected to make landfall in adjoining Andhra Pradesh in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
The Odisha government on Monday said the administration is prepared to evacuate people from vulnerable areas to shelters if required, as seven districts remained under watch after Murasu intensified into a severe cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal.
The districts likely to be affected are Ganjam, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Kandhamal, where the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for rainfall, revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari said.
The cyclone is expected to make landfall in adjoining Andhra Pradesh in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.
Deep Dive
The minister said people who were shifted to cyclone shelters during Cyclone Arnab have returned home, but would be moved back to the shelters if the situation warranted it. He also said 150 locations in Gajapati are also being monitored amid apprehensions of possible landslides.
Around 1,80,920 people had taken shelter in cyclone centres during Arnab, the minister said, adding that the administration is closely monitoring the situation and taking necessary preparedness measures to deal with Murasu.
Meanwhile, the local administrations in Kandhamal and Rayagada have ordered the closure of all schools on November 3 and 4 as a precautionary measure. The order applies to students up to Class 12, though examinations and other scheduled academic activities will continue as planned.
In neighbouring Koraput district, the administration has sealed State Highway 48 between Borigumma and Raniguda following continuous rainfall and the risk of soil and mud sliding down nearby hills.
Commuters have been advised to avoid the affected stretch and use National Highway 326 as an alternative route until further notice. The road had witnessed landslides following heavy rainfall last month.
According to IMD, Murasu was centred over the west-central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 am on Monday, about 160 km east-southeast of Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and 180 km northeast of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The system was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 22 kmph during the preceding six hours.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a comprehensive relief package for people affected by Cyclone Arnab, covering farmers, families whose houses were damaged, livestock owners, fishermen, women self-help groups, weavers, artisans and small businesses.
Each affected family will receive 50 kg of rice and ₹2,500 as immediate assistance, Majhi said after reviewing relief, rehabilitation and damage assessment measures at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner.
Farmers who suffered crop losses of 33% or more will be eligible for input subsidies of ₹8,500 per hectare for non-irrigated land, ₹17,000 per hectare for irrigated land and ₹22,500 per hectare for perennial crops, subject to a maximum of two hectares.
The chief minister said the state government was committed to extending assistance to all affected people.
An eight-member inter-ministerial central team, headed by a joint secretary of the Union Home Ministry, arrived in Odisha on Monday to assess the damages caused by Cyclone Arnab and subsequent floods in the worst-affected districts of Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty is a senior assistant editor of Hindustan Times who works as state correspondent from Odisha covering the state's politics, governance, public policy, natural disasters, environment and its society for close to three decades. With his long years of reporting from the state capital of Bhubaneswar, Mohanty has been known as one of the most experienced and credible journalists covering Odisha for the national English dailies. His reporting combines on-ground detail with deep institutional knowledge detailing the state's changing politics, governance issues, administrative reforms and the functioning of its public institutions. He has regularly reported on issues ranging from legislative developments and public policy implementation. Politics is his core areas of expertise as he closely tracks Odisha's political landscape, including the rise and transformation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the two principal political parties in Odisha. His long association with the state's political establishment enables him to write on contemporary developments in a larger political context. Mohanty takes a deep interest in writing human interest stories, environmental issues and documenting the impact of cyclones, floods, heatwaves, and other climate-related events in one of the most disaster-prone states. His coverage extends to public health, governance reforms and stories on accountability of government institutions. Before joining Hindustan Times, Mohanty worked with The Indian Express, Mail Today, and The Telegraph, where he covered at least six general elections and as many assembly elections. In 2007, he was selected for the prestigious Chevening Young Indian Print Journalist Programme at the University of Lincoln, United Kingdom, where he received advanced training in print journalism. In 2009 he won the Press Institute of India-International Committee of Red Cross award on conflict reporting for his on-ground reportage of 2008 Kandhamal riots.Read More