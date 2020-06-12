e-paper
Home / India News / 7 states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways; 32 to depart from Kerala, 23 to head to WB

7 states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways; 32 to depart from Kerala, 23 to head to WB

india Updated: Jun 12, 2020 15:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Of the total, a maximum of 32 trains will depart from Kerala while the destinations of most trains will be West Bengal (23), the railways said. (Photo Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Of the total, a maximum of 32 trains will depart from Kerala while the destinations of most trains will be West Bengal (23), the railways said. (Photo Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
         

Seven state governments have listed their demand for a total of 63 Shramik Special trains from the railways, days after the Railway Board chairman wrote to the chief secretaries to give their “residual demand” for such trains to ferry migrant workers back home.

Of the total, a maximum of 32 trains will depart from Kerala while the destinations of most trains will be West Bengal (23), the railways said. Apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu demanded 10 Shramik Special trains, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (9), Karnataka (6), Andhra Pradesh (3), West Bengal (2) and Gujarat (1). The Uttar Pradesh government is yet to give its requirement of trains, the railways said.

The Railway Board chairman had written letters to the states on May 29, June 3 and June 9 on the subject and emphasised that “the railways will provide the desired number of Shramik Special trains within 24 hours of the request”.

