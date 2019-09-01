73-year-old doctor beaten to death by Assam tea garden workers

india

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:20 IST

An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation, officials said.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

“The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate’s hospital,” a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Korati said tea garden workers had gheraoed the hospital and Dr Dutta had to be rescued by the police.

He was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, she said.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered and Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days, she added.

The deputy commission said follow-up action into the incident has been initiated and situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has condemned the incident.

“Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital,” it said.

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.

