e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 01, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Sep 01, 2019

73-year-old doctor beaten to death by Assam tea garden workers

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.

india Updated: Sep 01, 2019 13:20 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jorhat (Assam)
An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation. (Representative Image)
An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation. (Representative Image)(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

An elderly doctor of a tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district has succumbed to his injuries allegedly inflicted by garden workers following the death of one of their colleagues who was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the plantation, officials said.

The incident occurred at Teok tea estate on Saturday.

“The garden doctor, 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta was assaulted following the death of one Somra Majhi who was undergoing treatment at the estate’s hospital,” a statement by Jorhat district Deputy Commissioner Roshni Aparanji Korati said.

Korati said tea garden workers had gheraoed the hospital and Dr Dutta had to be rescued by the police.

He was shifted to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment, she said.

A magisterial enquiry has been ordered and Additional Deputy Commissioner Subhan Gowalla has been asked to submit a report in seven days, she added.

The deputy commission said follow-up action into the incident has been initiated and situation is under control.

Meanwhile, Assam Valley Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) has condemned the incident.

“Mindless and murderous assault perpetrated on the Medical Officer of Teok Tea Estate while he was on duty in the Estate Hospital,” it said.

The Assam Valley CCPA has urged authorities concerned to apprehend those responsible for the assault and demanded strict action against them.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 13:19 IST

tags
more from india
top news
    trending topics
    Ganesh Chaturthi 2019Satya Pal MalikNRC ListVirat KohliPriyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneApple iPhone 11Manasi JoshiSaaho Review2020 Tokyo OlympicsAssam NRC Final ListIBPS RRB PO ResultMSBSHSE SSC Result 2019Nirmala SitharamanP ChidambaramIndia vs West Indies Live Score
    don't miss