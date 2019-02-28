A ‘pilot’ project has just got over, says PM Modi

In an apparent reference to India’s air strikes on terror camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that a “pilot project”, which was a “practice” just got over, and the “real project” was yet to happen.

“You are the people who spend life in laboratories. You have a tradition of first doing a pilot project. Later it is scaled up. So recently a pilot project was over. Now the real one has to be done. Earlier one was a practice,” Modi said as the audience burst into wild applause.

He was addressing the scientists at the Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards at an event in Vigyan Bhavan here.

“And the real is to actually give a standing ovation to today’s award winners. We will will give a standing ovation,” the Prime Minister said. And the gathering responded with a standing ovation to the awarded scientists.

Modi’s remarks came as news broke about Wing Commander Varthaman Abhinandan’s release on Friday by Pakistan.

Varthaman was captured by the Pakistani army on Wednesday after his MiG was shot down and fell in Pakistani territory during a dogfight.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a joint session of the National Assembly said that the IAF pilot will be freed ‘as a peace gesture’.

First Published: Feb 28, 2019 22:01 IST