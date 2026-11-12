AAP announces second list of 31 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections
This came after the party's political affairs committee (PAC) held discussions on ticket distribution on the feedback received through surveys.
The Aam Aadmi Party released its second list of 31 candidates for the Punjab Assembly elections, with the total number of declared candidates now 71.
In the second list issued by AAP national secretary Pankaj Kumar Gupta, Rohit Syal has been fielded from Pathankot, while Raman Bahl has been fielded from Gurdaspur. Karamjit Singh Rintu will contest from Amritsar North, and Nitin Kohli from Jalandhar Central.
Vaneet Dhir and Deepak Bali have been fielded from Jalandhar North and Jalandhar Cantt, respectively. Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer will contest from Barnala, while Gopal Singh will contest from Bathinda Rural. Other candidates include Advocate Harsimran Singh from Bholath, Davinder Pal Singh Ranga from Kapurthala, Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Phagwara, Pawan Kumar Tinu from Adampur and Balvir Singh Pala Jalalpur from Shahkot.
The party had released its first list of 40 candidates last month. The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats in total, of which AAP currently has 95.
The second list came after the party's political affairs committee (PAC) met and held discussions on ticket distribution, following feedback received through its surveys.
In a statement released earlier, AAP said, “Today, there was a discussion on tickets for the Punjab elections in the PAC meeting. The feedback received in the survey reports was deliberated upon throughout the day.”
Also Read | Waris Punjab De leader Taalabpura joins AAP
AAP fielded 40 sitting MLAs in first list; Mann fielded from Dhuri
AAP had released its first list on October 31, fielding 40 sitting MLAs, including chief minister Bhagwant Mann from his Dhuri seat. Jailed MLA Sanjeev Arora was renominated from Ludhiana West, while real estate baron Kulwant Singh once again secured the ticket from Mohali.
Other prominent names included Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar from Amritsar South, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala, Balkar Singh from Kartarpur, and Ajitpal Singh Kohli from Patiala. With more than three months left for the Assembly elections in 2027, AAP has already announced more than half the candidates for the polls.
The move signals the ruling party’s attempt to give its candidates an early start in their constituencies. AAP had similarly taken an early lead in declaring candidates ahead of the 2017 assembly elections too. The 2017 polls had marked AAP's debut electoral contest in Punjab
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More