Afternoon brief: Congress leader defends Akhilesh's DNA test demand; major accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, and more

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit defended Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav amid backlash over Yadav's call for a DNA test of two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl in Ayodhya. Dikshit stated that DNA tests have historically been used to identify culprits in such cases. He criticised the Uttar Pradesh government for politicizing justice, particularly when the accused are linked to the ruling BJP. Yadav's DNA test demand sparked controversy, with the BJP accusing the SP of defending a "paedophile." Yadav urged the court to protect the victim and ensure her medical care, emphasizing the need to avoid politicization.

Seven people were killed and at least 40 injured when a bus fell into a ditch after colliding with a car on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh early Sunday. The double-decker bus, traveling from Rae Bareli to Delhi, collided with a car heading towards Agra from the wrong lane. All three car occupants died. The crash, attributed to the car driver's drowsiness, caused the bus to flip. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences and directed swift relief efforts. This incident follows a similar July accident on the same expressway, which resulted in 18 deaths.

The Latest News

9 children killed in temple wall collapse due to heavy rain in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar

Congress leader defends Akhilesh Yadav's DNA test demand in Ayodhya rape case: 'Nothing amiss'

India News

Gujarat Congress to launch 'Nyay Padyatra' on 9 August; Rahul, Kharge to join

Manipur: SI suspended for alleged assault on journalist

Iranian attack on Israel soon? US General visits Middle East as fears of war grow

Freelance journalist or Vladimir Putin's spy? The double life of Spanish citizen Pablo González

Health and Lifestyle

Celebrating Friendship Day today (August 4), we look at Bollywood's most stylish BFFs for fashion inspiration. Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan top the list with their chic beach looks and bridesmaid outfits. Gen-Z stars Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor impress with their cool, trendy styles, often seen together in fashionable outings. The OG fashionistas Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor are always on point, whether at cozy gatherings or red carpet events. Their impeccable style serves as sartorial inspiration for all Friendship Day celebrations.

Its Trending

Since its release, Deadpool & Wolverine has been a hot topic among MCU fans. Social media is buzzing with reactions, including a viral video featuring an elderly woman, Gangster Granny, who mistakenly asks Hugh Jackman on a date, thinking he's Ryan Reynolds. Content creator Ross Smith shared the video, capturing the adorable exchange. Granny eventually finds Reynolds and asks him out, delighting viewers. The video has over 11.5 million views, with many comments praising the sweet and humorous interaction. The film, the 34th in the MCU, stars Jackman and Reynolds in a blend of action and comedy.

Sports Going

The ICC Champions Trophy will return next year, taking place in Pakistan from February 19 to March 9. Pakistan, the defending champions, last hosted the tournament in 2017. Initially canceled in 2016, the ICC reversed its decision in 2021, announcing the tournament's return in 2025. Due to strained political relations, India's participation remains uncertain. The ICC has sanctioned a $65 million budget to cover hosting costs if matches need to be moved outside Pakistan. India's matches are scheduled in Lahore, including a game against Pakistan on March 1. Renovations are underway at all three proposed venues in Pakistan.

Entertainment Focus

Adah Sharma's film The Kerala Story, which released last year, portrays women from Kerala allegedly forced to convert to Islam and join ISIS. Despite facing criticism for promoting divisive narratives, Ram Gopal Varma praised the film, which earned over ₹300 crore. He contrasted its success with the same team's subsequent film, Bastar: The Naxal Story, which failed to gain attention. Varma expressed surprise at the latter's obscurity despite the former's success. He noted that, like his own films, hits can be accidental while flops are intentional despite equal effort. The Kerala Story had drawn sharp reactions from celebrities.

That's all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.