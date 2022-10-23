Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Cyclonic storm Sitrang to intensify in 12 hours, these states to get heavy rain; and other news stories

Afternoon brief: Cyclonic storm Sitrang to intensify in 12 hours, these states to get heavy rain; and other news stories

Published on Oct 23, 2022 01:10 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Representative image
ByHT News Desk

Cyclone Sitrang: Storm to intensify in next 12 hours, heavy rain very likely in these states

Cyclonic storm ‘Sitrang’ is very likely to move north-westwards in the next 12 hours and intensify over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said in its latest bulletin. Read more

After Ashok Gehlot, Shivraj Chouhan marks Diwali with children who lost parents to Covid. Watch

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday marked the Diwali celebrations with children who lost their parents to coronavirus. Watch here

No Boris Johnson, please: MPs not keen on former UK PM's political comeback

Boris Johnson has hinted at a return to 10 Downing Street following UK prime minister's Liz Truss resignation. Read more

'Le liya bhai tera challenge': Harbhajan shuts Pakistan anchor with savage 'Indian cricket doesn't need Pakistan' reply

Harbhajan Singh and a Pakistan anchor were involved in a heated exchange during a live TV show on a news channel when the latter questioned Jay Shah's announcement that India will not be travelling to Pakistan for the Asia Cup next year. Read more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: Are you a gadget lover? These products available at less than 15,000

Today is the last day of Amazon's month-long Great Indian Festival. The annual festive season sale offers amazing deals on a host of products, including gadgets. Read more

Street food vendor gives lunch for free to a cobbler. Watch video to learn why

Recently, a video was posted on Instagram and is currently becoming popular for a very touching reason. Read more

