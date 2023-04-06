Home / India News / Afternoon brief: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet on last day of budget session; all the latest news

Afternoon brief: Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet on last day of budget session; all the latest news

Apr 06, 2023

'For 1 leader..': Standoff continues; Opposition boycotts Speaker's tea meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
The tumultuous Budget session of Parliament saw no exception on the last day with the Opposition sticking to its demand of a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Adani issue. Read more

E-courts will transform Indian judiciary, says Kiren Rijiju

Union minister of law and justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday expressed the central government’s commitment to focus on e-courts to deal with high pendency of cases. Read more

SS Rajamouli hails MM Keeravani for his Padma Shri award, shares pic: 'So proud of my Peddanna'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli on Thursday took to Twitter to share a picture with Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani hours after the latter received his Padma Shri honour, the fourth-highest civilian award. Sharing the picture, Rajamouli wrote that he’s proud of his big brother. Read more

Woman dances to Bhojpuri song at Delhi metro station, netizens have mixed reactions

Dance videos often go viral because of their entertainment value. Some videos may even prompt you to groove to various peppy numbers. Read more

Web Stories | Five Tips to Avoid Summer Lethargy

What is basal cell carcinoma, the skin cancer Hugh Jackman got screened for, know first signs and symptoms

Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman in an Instagram reel advised people to put some sunscreen after he underwent biopsy for basal cell carcinoma (BCC). Read more

Sanju Samson shatters Ajinkya Rahane's all-time record, Chahal goes past Malinga in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 match

Sanju Samson took just two balls to get going in IPL 2023 match no.8 against the Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Read more

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

