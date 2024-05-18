Afternoon brief: Raghav Chadha meets Arvind Kejriwal; Deve Gowda breaks silence in Prajwal Revanna case, more news

AAP MP Raghav Chadha made his first public appearance in months at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Saturday. Chadha had been absent due to undergoing emergency eye surgery (vitrectomy) in the UK, with concerns about potential blindness. Despite his physical absence during the party's setbacks, including Kejriwal's arrest, Chadha remained active on social media, supporting the party. He announced his return to the campaign once his health improved. On May 10, he celebrated Kejriwal's interim bail on Twitter, expressing gratitude to the Supreme Court and declaring it a victory for democracy. Dig deeper AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha arrives at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 18, 2024.(PTI)

Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, on his 91st birthday, called for action against all involved in the alleged sex scandal involving his grandson Prajwal Revanna. Speaking to News18, Gowda emphasized accountability without naming individuals. This marks his first response to the allegations against Prajwal, currently in Germany. Gowda confirmed there will be action against Prajwal, whose father, JD(S) legislator HD Revanna, was recently granted bail after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman linked to the case. Gowda also urged financial compensation for the victims, a demand already raised by his son HD Kumaraswamy. Birthday celebrations were canceled amid the controversy. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The Latest News

Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar arrested in Swati Maliwal assault case Dig deeper

Deve Gowda breaks silence in Prajwal Revanna case, says ‘more people’ involved Dig deeper

India News

Delhi Police issues traffic advisories ahead of Modi-Rahul poll rallies today. Check roads to avoid Dig deeper

Raghav Chadha returns from UK after eye surgery, reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence Dig deeper

Global Matters

India, Pakistan issue advisory for students in Kyrgyzstan against mob violence: ‘Stay indoor’ Dig deeper

Watch: Yemeni Houthi rebels have shot down another US MQ-9 Reaper drone, six in the last 12 months Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Actor Gurucharan Singh, missing since April 22, has returned to his Delhi residence after 28 days. A picture shared by ANI shows him with a police officer, looking tired but safe. Singh, known for his role in "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," left home for a spiritual journey, as he informed the police. His disappearance was reported by his father when Singh, visiting from Delhi, did not return to Mumbai. During the investigation, police found he was using multiple bank accounts and credit cards. The actor's return followed calls for an urgent probe by industry representatives. Dig deeper

Its trending

All Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai are set to vote on Monday, May 20. Ahead of this, Ratan Tata urged Mumbaikars on X to exercise their constitutional right and vote responsibly. The fifth phase of voting will run from 7 am to 6 pm. Six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban will participate. Tata's post quickly went viral, amassing over 30,000 views and nearly 3,800 likes. Reactions varied, with many expressing admiration and echoing his call for responsible voting. This phase also includes specific seats in Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Kundru, also known as ivy gourd, is a staple in Indian cuisine, recognized for its unique taste and numerous health benefits. It is rich in essential nutrients like beta-carotene, iron, calcium, vitamins B1 and B2, and dietary fiber. Kundru supports heart health, weight management, and blood sugar regulation. It enhances digestion, boosts immunity, and has anti-inflammatory properties. Historically used in Ayurvedic medicine, it treats diabetes, skin diseases, and intestinal worms. Versatile and nutritious, kundru is beneficial for overall well-being, making it a valuable addition to any diet. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.