Afternoon briefing: 7 foreign leaders among 8,000 guests for Modi's oath; BJP to announce Odisha's CM today, more news

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on June 9. Security has been beefed up in the national capital and special measures have also been arranged for leaders from the neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region attending the high-profile event. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by over 8,000 guests, including various professionals and cultural performers. On Friday, President Droupadi Murmu appointed Modi as the prime minister-designate after he was elected as the leader of the BJP Parliamentary Party and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners submitted their letters of support. Dig deeper Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi will take oath of office on Sunday (Bloomberg)

Amid the suspense over the name of the next chief minister of Odisha, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tribal MLA in the state on Friday said the 78-member legislature party would meet on Saturday to announce the name. Senior MLA Rabinarayan Naik from Kuchinda of Sambalpur district on Friday said that the state legislature party would meet in the state capital Bhubaneswar to announce the name ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP government on June 10. “The parliamentary party is likely to take a call on the new chief minister on Friday, and a formal announcement will be made on Saturday,” said Naik. Dig deeper

NEET UG results 2024: Demands for probe and re-examination growing, here is what Netizens are saying Dig deeper

30 monkeys found dead under mysterious circumstances in Chikkamagaluru Dig deeper

CWC meeting: Congress to focus on urban voters, assess setback in states won before Lok Sabha polls Dig deeper

After JD(U)'s stellar show in LS polls, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ poster hails Nitish Kumar Dig deeper

Saurabh Netravalkar’s sister Nidhi Netravalkar, who works as a creative supervisor at Ogilvy, took to LinkedIn to share a post for her “dada”. In her post, she shared how Saurabh Netravalkar’s stellar performance in the USA vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match made her proud of her brother. She also talked how his success feels “personal” not just to her but also to those who are close to the siblings. “His win feels personal!” I’ve heard this at least 50 times in the past few hours. It made me realise what a beautiful culture we have. Being the largest population (sic) in the world, you’d expect people to be competitive and jealous of each other's achievements but that’s just one of the ways in which Indian culture surprises the world,” she wrote on LinkedIn. Dig deeper

Supply of consumer goods and medicines may face hurdles as there are import clearance delays in India as customs authorities are holding them back in various ports, sources who did not wish to be named told the Economic Times. Customs officials are concerned that MNCs (Multinational companies) are importing goods to India by routing them to countries with which India has an FTA (Free trade agreement), leading to lower import duties. They denied clearance or FTA duty benefits at several ports, including Nhava Sheva, India’s second-largest container port located in Navi Mumbai, according to the article. Dig deeper

An Air Canada Boeing Flight AC872 caught fire mid-air before taking off at Toronto Pearson Airport. The ghastly mishap happened on the evening of June 5. The Paris-bound aircraft experienced a terrifying ordeal that could have ended in tragedy. The incident occurred thirty minutes into the flight as the plane was ascending from the runway. Flight tracker FlightAware reported that the plane departed from its gate at 8:46 pm but had to circle back and land at Toronto Pearson Airport at 9:50 pm. Dig deeper

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have managed to keep daughter Vamika away from the media. In January 2024, Vamika turned three. Now, a new video of the star kid with her parents at Team India's hotel in New York has surfaced and many on social media cannot deal with all the cuteness. New mom Anushka had joined cricketer-husband Virat Kohli in New York for T20 World Cup 2024. Over a week ago, the couple left Mumbai with Vamika and their newborn son Akaay. In a recent video, Anushka and Virat held little Vamika's hands as they walked inside a hotel in New York. A fan page shared the clip, tweeting, “A few days before Virushka and Vamika were spotted at the Team hotel...” Dig deeper

As we eagerly await the arrival of summer, the reality of coping with the heat and humidity can dampen our excitement. While poolside holidays and summer parties can be fun, dealing with melted foundation, smudged mascara, oily skin and painful sunburns can be anything but. However, these challenges do not have to be the norm. During the summer months, the need to maintain clear, oil-free skin in the midst of excessive sweating is a common problem. Makeup often struggles to hold up to prolonged wear, especially in warm, humid climates. Prioritising sweat-resistant makeup is essential for maintaining flawless, long-lasting coverage. Dig deeper

Rising criticism against the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium pitch in New York, which has been labelled "dangerous", sparked speculations on whether ICC would want to move the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan to a different venue. While the rumours were brushed aside in a fresh report leading up to the big T20 World Cup game on Sunday, it further added that ICC has been forced to take desperate measures to fix the New York pitch. The Nassau County track was subject to heavy criticism earlier this week after Sri Lanka was folded for just 77 runs in a low-scoring match against South Africa in the T20 World Cup opener at the venue before the uneven bounce led to India captain Rohit Sharma's injury during the match against Ireland. Rohit was struck on his forearm, and he later walked off the field, retired hurt. Dig deeper

