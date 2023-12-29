Afternoon briefing: AAP vs BJP over tableaux rejection; Shashi Tharoor's poll prediction; and all the latest news

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor anticipates that the inauguration of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22 and the BAPS Hindu Temple event in Abu Dhabi will set the stage for the 2024 elections. Tharoor suggests that the BJP will likely present Narendra Modi as a "Hindu Hriday Samrat" in the upcoming polls, shifting the narrative from previous elections. He questions the BJP's promises of "achhe din" and economic growth, highlighting the potential contrast between Hindutva and popular welfare in the 2024 election. The Ram Temple inauguration has become a political point of contention, with the Congress undecided on attending. Dig Deeper Shashi Tharoor is a member of the Congress Working Committee and one of the popular faces of the party in the country. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) countered the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) claim of 'dirty politics' regarding the exclusion of Punjab's tableau from the Republic Day parade, accusing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of "shamelessly lying." The BJP alleges that the real reason for rejection was the inclusion of photographs of Mann and Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticized Mann for surrendering Punjab's sovereignty to Kejriwal. AAP, in turn, accused the BJP government of seeking revenge against AAP-led states, citing the rejection of Delhi and Punjab's tableaux without providing reasons. The Delhi BJP emphasized that rejection decisions were made by a committee of specialists. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

JD(U) president Lalan Singh offers to quit amid buzz around Nitish's return. Dig Deeper

Indian Navy unveils new Shivaji-inspired designs of epaulettes for top officers. Dig Deeper

Uday Kotak gives 'financial guide' on making India a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Dig Deeper

India News

‘Arrange for own security’: Akhilesh Yadav's jibe at BJP over viral fight video. Dig Deeper

Bomb scare at Mangaluru airport; email says ‘we are terrorist group called...’. Dig Deeper

11 Delhi-bound trains delayed as dense fog engulfs north India; situation to persist till Jan 2. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

'They're shooting at me': Israel probe into army killing Gaza hostages reveals shocking facts. Dig Deeper

Iran executes four people for helping Israel's Mossad, report states. Dig Deeper

Pilots mistakenly cutting power caused Nepal plane crash, says report. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

India fast bowler Avesh Khan replaces the injured Mohammed Shami in the Team India squad for the second Test against South Africa. Shami is ruled out due to injury, and Avesh is expected to boost India's bowling attack after their loss in the first Test. The batting order struggled in Centurion, and the bowlers, except Jasprit Bumrah, failed to make a significant impact. Avesh, who performed well in the recent ODI series against South Africa, has yet to make a Test appearance. India aims to level the series, with South Africa being the only Test-playing country where they haven't won a series. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

The Prime Video series "Wedding.con," a BBC Studios India production, unveils the deceptive world of matrimonial scams affecting five women. Directed by Tanuja Chandra, the five-episode series delves into the real-life stories of women who were cheated by men they met on matrimonial sites. The show explores the elaborate planning and execution of these scams, highlighting the challenges faced by the victims. While shedding light on the absence of adequate laws, the series raises questions about the societal pressure on women regarding marriage. "Wedding.con" provides an important glimpse into a culture that often robs women of agency and identity. Dig Deeper

Lifestlye and Health

Manushi Chhillar dazzles in a gold saree from Monika Nidhi, showcasing the trend for the wedding season. The former Miss World is celebrated for her impeccable style, and her recent appearance in the six-yard golden ensemble received widespread acclaim on social media. The organza saree is elegantly draped, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse featuring intricate floral embroidery and a deep v-neckline. Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Sheefa J Gilani, Manushi accessorized with a stunning gold choker necklace and matching statement earrings. Her makeup includes nude eyeshadow, mascara, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick, complemented by a neat bun hairstyle. Dig Deeper

