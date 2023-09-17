Afternoon briefing: Birthday wishes to PM Modi; Owaisi bats for ‘third alliance’; all the latest news

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 73rd birthday, he received a flood of well-wishes from political figures. Colleagues and cabinet members like Amit Shah and S Jaishankar praised his leadership and wished him success. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath even hailed him as the "architect of 'New India'." The Bharatiya Janata Party's official social media handles orchestrated a digital celebration, urging people to come together as a cohesive family to convey their birthday wishes to Modi. The outpouring of support underscores Modi's prominent role in Indian politics and the significance of his leadership in shaping the nation's future. Dig deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI)

More on PM Modi: PM Modi remains most popular global leader with 76% rating; Rishi Sunak at…: Survey

Asaduddin Owaisi, the leader of AIMIM, expressed his lack of concern over his party not receiving an invitation to join the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. He pointed out that several parties from the Hindi heartland, Maharashtra, and the northeast, including the Bahujan Samaj Party, were also absent from this alliance. Owaisi mentioned that figures like Mayawati and KCR were not part of it either and criticized those within the alliance for assuming the role of self-proclaimed guardians of secularism. His comments indicate a level of indifference regarding his party's exclusion from the opposition bloc. Dig deeper

More on Owaisi: Asaduddin Owaisi reacts to Anantnag encounter: ‘…and we are playing India vs Pakistan cricket’

The Latest News

INDIA bloc cancels its first joint rally, BJP claims it is because of Sanatana Dharma remark Dig deeper

Adhir Chowdhury suggested focusing on the individuals present rather than inquiring about Mallikarjun Kharge's absence at the new Parliament event; says 'Tell me, I'll leave' Dig deeper

India News

What experts have to say about the spread of Nipah virus. Why and how it spread in Kerala Dig deeper

Former Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) are of the opinion that a proposed bill for appointing top election officials diminishes the Election Commission's status. They plan to offer advice to the Prime Minister on this matter Dig deeper

Global Matters

Employers in New York are now required to disclose salary information in job advertisements, as mandated by a new law Dig deeper

Former employees of Vivek Ramaswamy describe him as a boss with characteristics such as being ‘neurotic’ and 'paranoid' Dig deeper

Sports Goings

After an outstanding century against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup Super 4 match, Indian opener Shubman Gill had a casual conversation with captain Rohit Sharma at the team hotel in Colombo ahead of the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka. In a viral video, Rohit Sharma can be heard responding to Gill's query with a humorous retort, saying, "No, it won't happen like this. Are you mad?" This exchange has captured the attention of social media users, who have humorously speculated about what Gill might have said to Rohit before the final match, adding an element of intrigue and entertainment to the upcoming game. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

BigHit Music, the agency representing BTS, has provided details about Suga's impending military service. In an announcement posted on the global fan community forum Weverse, the agency stated that Suga will commence his military duty later this week, specifically on September 22. The statement conveyed that there will be no official events held on the day he begins his service or the day he enters the training camp. This announcement comes as fans eagerly await updates on the group's activities, understanding that individual members are fulfilling their mandatory military obligations. Dig deeper

Health and Lifestyle

Nipah virus cases are spreading in Kerala and so far, 6 people have been tested positive for the virus and two infected people have been killed. The schools and educational institutions will remain shut till September 24 in Kozhikode in the wake of the virus spread. Indian state of Kerala has seen multiple Nipah virus outbreak since 2018 when it happened for the first time. Earlier West Bengal had reported Nipah virus cases before 2018. Nipah virus was first identified in 1998 during an outbreak in Malaysia. Nipah is a zoonotic infection that can cause severe illness in human and is transmitted from animals to humans and can also spread from human to human. Symptoms can begin with fever, headache, muscle pain, fatigue, nausea and progresses to seizures, encephalitis and coma. Dig deeper

Web Stories: 5 essential oils to boost hair growth

What's Trending

After a six-year hiatus, WWE made a thrilling return to India with the WWE Superstar Spectacle held in Hyderabad. This exciting 3-hour live show was filled with action, drama, acrobatics, and even unexpected dancing. A video clip from the event has gone viral on social media, captivating viewers. The video, shared on Instagram, showcases WWE superstars dancing to the hit song "Naacho Naacho" from SS Rajamouli's blockbuster film "RRR." This fusion of sports entertainment and Bollywood-style dancing added an extra layer of entertainment to the WWE event and left fans thoroughly entertained and swaying along with the stars. Dig deeper

That's all we have at this hour. See you in our evening briefing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON