Afternoon briefing: Calcutta HC terms doctor rape-murder ‘gruesome’; Shankaracharya's defamation case; and more

The Calcutta high court observed that the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata's RG Medical Kar Medical College was “so gruesome”. Hearing a clutch of petitions on the incident, which has triggered outrage across the nation, the court said protesting doctors were justified in expressing their emotions. “We cannot gag the press…what assurance are you (State) giving to doctors? They are hurt. The incident is so gruesome. They (doctors) are justified in expressing their emotions," the court said. Dig Deeper Ranchi: Junior doctors of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) stage a protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI08_13_2024_000017A)(PTI)

The Delhi high court issued a notice about an interim injunction in a defamation case filed by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati against Govindanand Saraswati. Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati filed a civil defamation suit against Govindanand Saraswati on Monday, following allegations that he is a “fake baba” and has received political backing from the Congress party. Dig Deeper

India News

Patanjali: Relief for Ramdev and Balakrishna as SC closes contempt case against them

Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Calcutta HC asks RG Kar Hospital ex-principal to go on long leave

Global matters

Meghan Markle to take ‘ultimate revenge’ on royal family with THIS move after feeling ‘rejected’

Trump’s lisp and slurred speech in Musk interview sparks ‘dentures' mockery; campaign responds

Business

Maruti Suzuki commences export of Made in India SUV Fronx to Japan

LIC's Digi Term Insurance Plan: Eligibility, premium payment and benefits

Sports

Paris Olympics may have been over, but India has their eyes on the French capital as Vinesh Phogat is all set to learn her fate on Tuesday (August 13), on the appeal made by her in the Court of Arbitration or Sports (CAS) for a joint silver medal after her disqualification at the Games. However, irrespective of the verdict, the case will likely continue for weeks or months. However, there is a UWW loophole Vinesh Phogat can exploit if CAS rules against silver-medal plea Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Stree 2 is all set to clash with three other mega releases this Independence Day. The Amar Kaushik directorial is the sequel to the 2018 horror-comedy, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. From cast to plot, here's everything you need to know about Rajkummar-Shraddha's upcoming supernatural-comedy Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

When unconventional becomes luxury, it does not just push fashion boundaries but rather redefines them. Fashion in recent years has all been about favouring what's unconventional, especially with trends that once would have been considered “ugly”. They are now being embraced by luxury brands and trendsetters alike. From sauce or pee stained clothing to bleached eyebrows, combat shorts, and stomper boots, the world of fashion is witnessing a bold rejection of traditional beauty standards in favour of things and perspectives that are more raw, real and rebellious. Dig Deeper

Trending

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal recently confessed that she did not know that javelin was an Olympic sport until Neeraj Chopra won the gold medal in 2021, implying that it is nearly impossible to know about other sports when one is deeply engrossed in their sport. Dig Deeper

