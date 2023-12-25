Afternoon briefing: CJI honours Army soldiers killed in Poonch ambush; flight disruptions due to fog; all latest news

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud praised the armed forces and honoured the four Indian Army soldiers who were killed in a terrorist ambush in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Speaking at the Supreme Court's Christmas celebrations, Justice Chandrachud expressed deep respect for the sacrifices made by the Armed Forces in serving the nation. He acknowledged the recent loss of four members in the Poonch encounter, emphasizing the willingness to give up everything, even their lives, for the country. The Chief Justice's remarks underscore the valour and dedication exhibited by the Armed Forces in safeguarding the nation. Dig deeper Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud(PTI)

Several flight operations in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad were affected on Monday as a dense fog engulfed parts of the states, bringing down the visibility. While passengers complained of delays and disruptions on social media, airlines, including IndiGo and SpiceJet, informed them about the ‘low visibility’. Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued an advisory for passengers requesting them to contact their concerned airline for flight information. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, responded to an amusing request from a Noida boy who expressed a desire for a Mahindra Thar priced at ₹700. The boy's unconventional request caught Mahindra's attention, prompting him to acknowledge it. While the specific details of the request are not provided, Mahindra's response suggests a lighthearted and humorous interaction, showcasing his engagement with social media and the public. Dig deeper

In Patna, Bihar, a sub-inspector was shot at by seven men while attempting to steal batteries, according to the police. The incident underscores the risks faced by law enforcement officers during their duties to maintain public order and enforce the law. The attackers, apparently involved in the theft of batteries, resorted to violence when confronted by the sub-inspector. The police are likely investigating the incident and pursuing the individuals responsible for the assault. Dig deeper

India News

In the NewsClick case, the accused HR head, Amit Chakravarty, has reportedly moved the court seeking to become an approver. Dig deeper

Nitish says he isn’t unhappy, has no objection to Kharge’s projection as PM face. Dig deeper

Global Matters

More than 1,000 prisoners freed to mark Christmas in Sri Lanka Dig deeper

‘Since Holocaust…’: What Israeli PM Netanyahu's wife wrote to Pope Francis about Gaza hostages Dig deeper

Sports Goings

In the ICC World Cup 2023, former India captain Virat Kohli set a new record as the tournament's all-time leading run-scorer, while veteran pacer Mohammed Shami made history with his impressive bowling. Despite their stellar performances, India finished as runners-up to Australia. Captain Rohit Sharma, hailed as the 'genuine hero,' played a pivotal role with his aggressive batting style, providing strong starts in the ODIs. Following India's defeat in the final, Rohit was rested for the South Africa tour's white-ball leg, with Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul leading the T20Is and ODIs, respectively, achieving a 2-1 series win in the latter. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

In a teaser for Koffee With Karan season 8, featuring Sharmila Tagore and Saif Ali Khan as guests, Sharmila reveals a captivating and 'embarrassing' story about one of Saif's romantic encounters. This episode marks the debut of the mother-son duo on the show, adding to the excitement for viewers. Sharmila admits to scolding Saif on their way to the Koffee set. Saif, in a playful response, dismisses the tale as "exaggerated" and humorously questions whether the purpose of being on the couch is solely to share "embarrassing stories" about him. The promo suggests an engaging and lighthearted conversation between the iconic mother-son pair. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

The Christmas season has arrived, bringing with it bright decorations, delicious treats and a merry atmosphere. What better way to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year than with a culinary journey that defies convention and celebrates the exotic. Imagine a table laden with mouth-watering delicacies that showcase the diversity of the world's cultures, from vibrant and spicy side dishes to roasts flavoured with aromatic herbs. This Christmas, treat your palate to a variety of tempting and unique recipes that will turn your holiday meal into a culinary experience. From rich sweets that create a sweet symphony to succulent roasts flavoured with spices from around the world, these gastronomic delights are designed to add a touch of magic to your festivities. Dig deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)