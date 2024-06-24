Afternoon briefing: Death toll rises in Kallakuruchi hooch tragedy, ‘NEET’ jeers in Lok Sabha, and more

The death toll in the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu rose to 57 on Monday, according to the updated information by the district administration. As of now, 156 people are receiving treatment in multiple government hospitals. A total of 110 persons are undergoing treatment at the Kallakurichi Government Medical College hospital. Twelve persons are admitted at Puducherry, 20 persons are undergoing treatment at Salem and four in the Villupuram government hospital, said the district administration. Dig deeper Kallakurichi: Health officials interact with locals after the recent liquor tragedy, in Kallakurichi.(PTI)

The 18th Lok Sabha commenced today and Members of Parliament were sworn in one after the other, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath. However, education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's oath was met with protests and sloganeering by Opposition leaders in the Parliament. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Neuralink's first recipient Noland Arbaugh has seen promising results since he received the brain chip by Elon Musk's company in January. But can the chip be hacked? Noland Arbaugh said yes. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Real estate

Sports Goings

The 2024 edition of the T20 World Cup confirmed its first pair of semifinalists on Monday after the Super Eight stage of the tournament completed its share of matches for Group 2. Defending champions England, who were on the verge of a humiliating group-stage elimination last week, qualified for the Super Eight with the help of Australia's win over Scotland, before beating West Indies and the USA to secure the semifinal spot for the fourth time in a row in T20 World Cups. Dig deeper.

Entertainment Focus

The fate of the Indian release of Dev Patel's Monkey Man remains unclear. As per the latest report by The Hindu, a source has said that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ‘thwarted its release without formally banning it’ by not screening the film for the advisory panel. Dig deeper.

Health and Lifestyle

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal in a lowkey wedding ceremony attended by family and close friends. The couple also hosted a grand reception in Mumbai and invited the biggest names in Bollywood, including Rekha, Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari and other actors. Sonakshi's wedding ensembles transformed her into a beautiful newlywed bride. However, the simple traditional alta on her hands stole the show. Dig deeper.