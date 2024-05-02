Afternoon briefing: Delhi Police's ‘fake msgs’ warning; 115 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years; all latest news

A day after bomb threats were issued to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, the police has requested the citizens not to follow any false messages or fake news being circulated on WhatsApp. Around a hundred schools in Delhi-NCR received an email regarding a bomb threats on Wednesday, causing panic among parents and the mass evacuation of students. Dig deeper Delhi school bomb threat news: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi on Wednesday( (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) )

At least 115 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) died by suicide since 2005, data received through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, has revealed. Of these, 98 deaths were on campus, including 56 deaths by hanging, while 17 were off campus. Dig deeper

India News

Latest News

Global News

Entertainment Focus

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the success of her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila and all the praise and love she is getting for her performance. She sings Amarjot's songs throughout the movie and many fans were surprised by her singing talent. But did you know that she always had a keen interest in singing? We have now found an old video of Parineeti from 2004, when she took part in a special program for Doordarshan Chandigarh. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Summer means a fun season as people come together, plan various activities with families and friends, go on a vacation or opt for recreational sports hence, many people tend to spend time outdoors and keep moving to stay fit and healthy. But even though various sports or activities help one to stay in top shape, they can also invite common sports injuries that take a toll on one’s entire well-being. So, be cautious during summertime and enjoy the season by taking certain precautions recommended by the expert. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drafted India to play all of their matches in the Champions Trophy next year in Lahore, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan is scheduled to host the multi-team ICC event in 2025, and the report suggests that PCB is eyeing a mid-February window to host the competition. Due to its close proximity to the Wagah Border (the crossing between India and Pakistan), Lahore has been chosen by the PCB to host the Indian team; the report further mentions that the city will also host the Champions Trophy final. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.