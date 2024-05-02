Afternoon briefing: Delhi Police's ‘fake msgs’ warning; 115 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years; all latest news
The shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.
A day after bomb threats were issued to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, the police has requested the citizens not to follow any false messages or fake news being circulated on WhatsApp. Around a hundred schools in Delhi-NCR received an email regarding a bomb threats on Wednesday, causing panic among parents and the mass evacuation of students. Dig deeper
At least 115 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) died by suicide since 2005, data received through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, has revealed. Of these, 98 deaths were on campus, including 56 deaths by hanging, while 17 were off campus. Dig deeper
India News
Manipur one year on: Meitei-Kuki couples forced to live apart, contemplate uncertain tomorrow
Parents to sue Serum Institute over daughter's death, allegedly due to Covishield
Latest News
Tripura imposes restrictions on sale of fuel due to disruptions in train movement
Sacked Google employees counter Sundar Pichai: 'He can say he doesn't want…'
Global News
Boeing scandal: Second whistleblower, Joshua Dean found dead
Joe Biden remains tight-lipped as Gaza protesters clash with cops on college campuses
Entertainment Focus
Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the success of her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila and all the praise and love she is getting for her performance. She sings Amarjot's songs throughout the movie and many fans were surprised by her singing talent. But did you know that she always had a keen interest in singing? We have now found an old video of Parineeti from 2004, when she took part in a special program for Doordarshan Chandigarh. Dig deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Summer means a fun season as people come together, plan various activities with families and friends, go on a vacation or opt for recreational sports hence, many people tend to spend time outdoors and keep moving to stay fit and healthy. But even though various sports or activities help one to stay in top shape, they can also invite common sports injuries that take a toll on one’s entire well-being. So, be cautious during summertime and enjoy the season by taking certain precautions recommended by the expert. Dig deeper
Sports Goings
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drafted India to play all of their matches in the Champions Trophy next year in Lahore, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan is scheduled to host the multi-team ICC event in 2025, and the report suggests that PCB is eyeing a mid-February window to host the competition. Due to its close proximity to the Wagah Border (the crossing between India and Pakistan), Lahore has been chosen by the PCB to host the Indian team; the report further mentions that the city will also host the Champions Trophy final. Dig deeper
That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.