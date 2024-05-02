 Afternoon briefing: Delhi Police's ‘fake msgs’ warning; 115 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years; all latest news | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Afternoon briefing: Delhi Police's ‘fake msgs’ warning; 115 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years; all latest news

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 01:25 PM IST

The shortlist of biggest headlines, recommended stories, and special collection of news items you should check out.

A day after bomb threats were issued to multiple schools in Delhi-NCR, the police has requested the citizens not to follow any false messages or fake news being circulated on WhatsApp. Around a hundred schools in Delhi-NCR received an email regarding a bomb threats on Wednesday, causing panic among parents and the mass evacuation of students. Dig deeper

Delhi school bomb threat news: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi on Wednesday( (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) )
Delhi school bomb threat news: Police and fire department personnel outside Mother Mary's School at Mayur Vihar, in New Delhi on Wednesday( (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary) )

At least 115 students of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) died by suicide since 2005, data received through a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by Dheeraj Singh, an IIT Kanpur alumnus and founder of the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, has revealed. Of these, 98 deaths were on campus, including 56 deaths by hanging, while 17 were off campus. Dig deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

India News

Manipur one year on: Meitei-Kuki couples forced to live apart, contemplate uncertain tomorrow

Parents to sue Serum Institute over daughter's death, allegedly due to Covishield

Latest News

Tripura imposes restrictions on sale of fuel due to disruptions in train movement

Sacked Google employees counter Sundar Pichai: 'He can say he doesn't want…'

Global News

Boeing scandal: Second whistleblower, Joshua Dean found dead

Joe Biden remains tight-lipped as Gaza protesters clash with cops on college campuses

Entertainment Focus

Parineeti Chopra is enjoying the success of her latest film Amar Singh Chamkila and all the praise and love she is getting for her performance. She sings Amarjot's songs throughout the movie and many fans were surprised by her singing talent. But did you know that she always had a keen interest in singing? We have now found an old video of Parineeti from 2004, when she took part in a special program for Doordarshan Chandigarh. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Summer means a fun season as people come together, plan various activities with families and friends, go on a vacation or opt for recreational sports hence, many people tend to spend time outdoors and keep moving to stay fit and healthy. But even though various sports or activities help one to stay in top shape, they can also invite common sports injuries that take a toll on one’s entire well-being. So, be cautious during summertime and enjoy the season by taking certain precautions recommended by the expert. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has drafted India to play all of their matches in the Champions Trophy next year in Lahore, according to a report from ESPNCricinfo. Pakistan is scheduled to host the multi-team ICC event in 2025, and the report suggests that PCB is eyeing a mid-February window to host the competition. Due to its close proximity to the Wagah Border (the crossing between India and Pakistan), Lahore has been chosen by the PCB to host the Indian team; the report further mentions that the city will also host the Champions Trophy final. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Afternoon briefing: Delhi Police's ‘fake msgs’ warning; 115 IIT students died by suicide in 20 years; all latest news
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On