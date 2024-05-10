Afternoon briefing: Eknath Shinde reacts to Uddhav Thackeray's ‘gaddar’ jibe; PM wishes country on Akshaya Tritiya; more

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reacted to Uddhav Thackeray's 'traitor' barb, saying it's them (Uddhav Thackrey) who have betrayed and abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray. "The words used for me are applied to them. In 2019, they abandoned the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray...They sold the ideology of their father. They committed a sin and the public will never forgive them...In 2019, they betrayed their friend and the people of Maharashtra. They betrayed the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray," news agency ANI quoted Shinde as saying. Dig Deeper Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday reacted to Uddhav Thackeray's 'traitor' barb(File photos)

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is being celebrated across India on Friday. Symbol of good luck, success and fortune, the auspicious day is celebrated by millions of Hindus and Jains. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X(formerly Twitter) and extended his wishes to the people of the country. He wrote, "Warm wishes to all the families of the country on Akshaya Tritiya. I hope that this auspicious occasion that inspires charity brings new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all of you." Dig Deeper

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Latest News

Narendra Dabholkar murder case: 2 accused convicted, 3 acquitted

'Won't speak until charges are proven before a jury': US on alleged plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

India News

Haryana political crisis: CM Saini accuses Congress of ‘misleading’ people, JJP MLAs meet Khattar | Top updates

'Won't repeat': Maldives foreign minister on derogatory remarks against PM Narendra Modi

Global Matters

Benjamin Netanyahu says if Joe Biden halts the ammunition, Israelis will fight with their ‘fingernails’

Canada’s spy agency accuses India of ‘foreign interference and espionage activities’

Sports Goings

It was a horrible night for Lucknow Super Giants and their fans during their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, not only for their performance but also because of what followed. The side faced a drubbing never seen before in IPL, as the SRH openers – Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma – made a mockery of the side's bowling attack to chase down a 166-run target in just 9.4 overs. Following the match, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka was seen having an animated discussion with KL Rahul; his expressions suggested Goenka was expressing his extreme displeasure at how the Super Giants were rolled over in the game. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, directed by Wes Ball and written by Josh Friedman, masterfully continues the legacy of its predecessors while adding its own compelling narrative and stunning visual spectacle. Set nearly three centuries after the events of War for the Planet of the Apes, the story follows Noa, an ape on a mission to rescue his clan from the clutches of the aspiring ape tyrant, Proximus Caesar. Portrayed with depth and nuance by Owen Teague, Noa embarks on a hero's journey fraught with peril and self-discovery. While Noa may lack the complexity of his predecessor, Caesar, his unwavering determination and relatable vulnerabilities make him a compelling protagonist whose quest for freedom resonates deeply with viewers. Dig Deeper

Trending

A member of the ruling royal family of Abu Dhabi died on Thursday, the UAE Presidential Court announced. The cause of death of Sheikh Hazza bin Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was not revealed. He is the son of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died in 2019. Dig Deeper