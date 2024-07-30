Afternoon briefing: FM will respond to Union Budget concerns; 'missing' Delhi student says is 'alive', and more

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address concerns about the Union Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha today and respond to queries on the Finance Bill 2024 on August 7. Discussions on the Union Budget and Jammu and Kashmir's budget will continue in Parliament. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi had criticized the budget for not addressing issues like demonetisation and high taxation, and questioned the lack of OBC, tribal, and Dalit officers at the 'halwa ceremony.' He likened the budget to a 'Chakravyuh,' trapping youth, farmers, the middle class, MSMEs, and marginalized communities. Dig Deeper Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman outside the Parliament. (PTI)

After three civil service aspirants died in a flooded basement at Rau's IAS Study Centre in Delhi, reports emerged of additional missing students. Protesters claimed some students present during the incident were still unaccounted for. However, Kingsley Kannan, one of the reportedly "missing" students, clarified that he is safe and living with a friend in Delhi's Sultanpur. He stated that his friends, unable to contact him, mistakenly reported him missing to the media. Despite his clarification, his photo continued to be circulated as that of a missing student. Dig Deeper

India news

Wayanad Landslides LIVE updates: Toll rises to 45 in Kerala; Army deployed for rescue operation Dig Deeper

INDIA bloc to protest at Jantar Mantar today over declining Arvind Kejriwal's health in Tihar jail Dig Deeper

Jharkhand: 2 passengers killed as Howrah-Mumbai Mail rams into derailed train Dig Deeper

At 35 degree celsius, cold desert Leh is too hot that aircraft engines might fail Dig Deeper

Global matters

Donald Trump was delayed from taking Nashville stage due to another security lapse: report Dig Deeper

Who is Lalita Kayi? American woman found chained in Indian jungle Dig Deeper

Surviving Rwanda: God, remembrance and reconciliation on the genocide’s 30th anniversary Dig Deeper

Sports

Grit, gold and hockey glory. All of Pakistan's Olympic gold medals have arrived in hockey. The world-beating Pakistani hockey team of the 1950s clinched their first gold medal at the Melbourne Games in 1956. Pakistan's last medal at the grandest stage was also won by its hockey team at the 1992 Barcelona Games. With an aim to end its long-standing medal run at the Olympic Games, members of the Pakistan contingent touched down in Paris without a hockey team for the grand opening ceremony. Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr and Russo Brothers may be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Avengers franchise, but they're making sure that they draw hefty pay cheques. A report by Variety states that Joe and Anthony Russo are even co-producing the next two Avengers movies with Marvel Studios under their production house AGBO Films, in a rare co-production deal for Marvel. Dig Deeper

It's Trending

Massive landslides struck several hilly areas near Meppadi, Kerala's Wayanad district, early on Tuesday, July 30, leavingat least 45 dead and hundreds suspected to be trapped. Amid the disaster, Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, said he would step forward to help with relief measures. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the evening)