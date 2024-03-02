Amarnath Ghosh, a highly skilled Bharatnatyam and Kuchupudi dancer from Kolkata, met a tragic end as he was fatally shot in Missouri on a Tuesday evening. The Office of Consulate General of India in Chicago conveyed deep condolences, emphasizing their commitment to collaborating with law enforcement in the ongoing forensic investigation. As the dance community mourns the loss, efforts are being made to provide support to Ghosh's grieving family and friends. The incident underscores the urgency for a thorough inquiry and swift justice, casting a somber light on the vulnerability of artists and the imperative for enhanced safety measures. Dig deeper. Kolkata classical dancer Amarnath Ghosh

As the sun sets on Ram Bagh Palace, its enchanting splendor unfolds. Peacocks dance in homage, evoking memories of Maharani Gayatri Devi. Now a luxurious five-star hotel, the palace symbolizes both Rajasthan's history and India's democratic future as a billion voters prepare to elect a new government. Vestiges of feudal opulence endure, yet the staff harbors hopeful aspirations. Despite a princely monthly salary of ₹200,000 post-taxes, it remains insufficient for an overnight stay in this opulent retreat, highlighting the contrast between past extravagance and the evolving economic landscape. Dig deeper.

Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan faced exclusion from BCCI's annual retainers for neglecting orders to partake in the Ranji Trophy. BCCI secretary Jay Shah had cautioned players against prioritizing IPL over domestic cricket, coinciding with Ishan's chance at redemption. However, Dhruv Jurel stepped in during Ishan's absence, delivering a commendable performance in Ranchi that significantly contributed to India's triumph in the five-match Test series against England. The incident underscores the board's commitment to emphasizing the importance of domestic cricket and the repercussions of non-compliance by high-profile players. Dig deeper.

Actor Ankita Lokhande revealed her encounter with the casting couch during a film audition, leading her to decide against entering the industry. Speaking to Hauterrfly, she disclosed being told to "sleep with the producer" when seeking her signing amount for the film. Ankita's candid revelation sheds light on the persisting issue of exploitation and harassment in the entertainment industry, emphasizing the challenges faced by aspiring actors and the need for a safer and more transparent environment. Dig deeper.

A nationwide Pulse Polio Immunization drive is scheduled for March 3, Sunday, across all districts in India, targeting children under 5 on Polio Day. Health authorities in various states, including Tamil Nadu, Gurgaon, Madhya Pradesh, and Nagaland, are actively preparing for the campaign. Thousands of polio booths have been established, and volunteers are undergoing training to facilitate the administration of polio vaccines to children. This concerted effort aims to ensure widespread coverage and eradicate the threat of polio among the younger population. Dig deeper.