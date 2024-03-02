Spacecraft captures spectacular video of it ‘ripping through’ atmosphere while entering Earth from space

An incredible video captured by a spacecraft during its reentry into Earth’s atmosphere was shared on social media. In the video, the planet's blue horizon slowly appears in view as the spacecraft descends. The image is captured by a spacecraft while entering Earth from space. (X/@VardaSpace)

Varda Space Industries took to X to share the video. “Here's a video of our capsule ripping through the atmosphere,” they wrote. The company also added “no renders, raw footage”.

The image captured by a camera attached to the spacecraft shows it slowly entering the Earth’s atmosphere, and the view is likely to leave you in awe.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 1.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

What did X users say about this video of the spacecraft?

“This is so beautiful- do y’all mind sharing what kind of camera it was filmed with? Were there any special considerations around operating for so long without convection cooling?” asked an X user. “Incredible work,” added another. “That’s amazing. Thank you for sharing this,” joined a third. “This is so cool,” tweeted a fourth. “This is so awesome. Epic stuff,” wrote a fourth.

About Varda Space Industries:

According to the official website, “Varda manufactures unique products in microgravity and returns them for use on Earth via our reentry capsules”. The company works towards building infrastructure that makes “low Earth orbit accessible to multiple industries”.

