 Spacecraft captures spectacular video of its trip back to Earth from space | Trending - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Trending / Spacecraft captures spectacular video of it ‘ripping through’ atmosphere while entering Earth from space

Spacecraft captures spectacular video of it ‘ripping through’ atmosphere while entering Earth from space

ByTrisha Sengupta
Mar 02, 2024 12:33 PM IST

A video of a spacecraft capturing a mesmerising view while entering Earth from space has gone viral. The clip has left people stunned.

An incredible video captured by a spacecraft during its reentry into Earth’s atmosphere was shared on social media. In the video, the planet's blue horizon slowly appears in view as the spacecraft descends.

The image is captured by a spacecraft while entering Earth from space. (X/@VardaSpace)
The image is captured by a spacecraft while entering Earth from space. (X/@VardaSpace)

Varda Space Industries took to X to share the video. “Here's a video of our capsule ripping through the atmosphere,” they wrote. The company also added “no renders, raw footage”.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read: 5 fascinating throwback pics of Earth by NASA that are timeless marvels

The image captured by a camera attached to the spacecraft shows it slowly entering the Earth’s atmosphere, and the view is likely to leave you in awe.

Take a look at the entire video here:

The post was shared a few days ago. Since then, the clip has gone viral with over 1.4 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few reacted to the video using fire emoticons.

What did X users say about this video of the spacecraft?

“This is so beautiful- do y’all mind sharing what kind of camera it was filmed with? Were there any special considerations around operating for so long without convection cooling?” asked an X user. “Incredible work,” added another. “That’s amazing. Thank you for sharing this,” joined a third. “This is so cool,” tweeted a fourth. “This is so awesome. Epic stuff,” wrote a fourth.

About Varda Space Industries:

According to the official website, “Varda manufactures unique products in microgravity and returns them for use on Earth via our reentry capsules”. The company works towards building infrastructure that makes “low Earth orbit accessible to multiple industries”.

Also Read: 6 mesmerising pictures of Earth captured by ESA astronaut during his time at ISS

What are your thoughts on this video of the spacecraft capturing its reentry into Earth? Did the clip leave you stunned?

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On