Afternoon briefing: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote; K Kavitha moves default bail application, and more

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was sworn in last week, won the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday, July 8, with a comfortable majority of 45 MLAs in his favour. Following this, the Hemant Soren cabinet will be expanding the Cabinet, Congress leader and Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav told the media.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday filed a default bail application before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, citing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an incomplete chargesheet even after the 60-day investigation period has elapsed. Kavitha's judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on July 5 until July 18 in connection with a corruption case probed by the CBI.

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam

Bihar police arrests 12 people for impersonating candidates in CTET exam

India News

More passengers are impacted by delayed flights than ever before, shows data

PM Narendra Modi ahead of Russia visit: ‘Look forward to interacting with Indian community'

Global Matters

Anarchy on streets of Paris ahead of Olympics, political paralysis hits France after election result shocks nation

Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 19 missing

Sports Goings

India's T20 World Cup triumph was followed almost immediately by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing that it will distribute a prize money of ₹125 crore among the title-winning squad and the coaching staff. Rohit Sharma and Co. ended an 11-year wait for a major title, beating South Africa by six runs in a thrilling final in Barbados.

Entertainment Focus

For the last three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2, it was all about the web of lies and power play, with characters trying to sneak into dangerous territories. Episode 4 chooses to break out, and does not play in the dark anymore. With stakes higher than ever as war is declared, men in armour hit the battleground. It culminates into a stunning battle sequence, where the dragons finally have their own dance but pay a terrible cost at the end.

Lifestyle and Health

Gen Z has a free-spirited way of life with bold tricks up their sleeves. They openly engage in conversations about sex and relationships, redefining boundaries with new-age relationship styles like situationships. These young adults also are avid binge-watchers, staying in to devour their favourite shows.

Trending

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by "The Liver Doc" on social media, took to X to share his reaction to a viral podcast where Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath discussed the liquor industry in India with Abhishek Khaitan, Minakshi Singh, Shuchir Suri, and Suraj Shenai. Philips slammed Kamath and accused him of glorifying the business of alcohol by "equating it to good healthcare intervention". Further, he talked about treating patients with "alcohol use disorder and related acute liver disease" on an almost daily basis.