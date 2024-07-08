Afternoon briefing: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren wins trust vote; K Kavitha moves default bail application, and more
A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories, and a special collection of news items that you should check out.
Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who was sworn in last week, won the trust vote in the state assembly on Monday, July 8, with a comfortable majority of 45 MLAs in his favour. Following this, the Hemant Soren cabinet will be expanding the Cabinet, Congress leader and Poreyahat MLA Pradeep Yadav told the media. Dig Deeper
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Monday filed a default bail application before the Delhi Rouse Avenue Court, citing that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed an incomplete chargesheet even after the 60-day investigation period has elapsed. Kavitha’s judicial custody was extended by the Rouse Avenue Court on July 5 until July 18 in connection with a corruption case probed by the CBI. Dig Deeper
Latest News
Rahul Gandhi meets displaced Manipur residents in Assam
Bihar police arrests 12 people for impersonating candidates in CTET exam
India News
More passengers are impacted by delayed flights than ever before, shows data
PM Narendra Modi ahead of Russia visit: ‘Look forward to interacting with Indian community'
Global Matters
Anarchy on streets of Paris ahead of Olympics, political paralysis hits France after election result shocks nation
Landslide triggered by torrential rain kills 11 people at illegal gold mine in Indonesia; 19 missing
Sports Goings
India's T20 World Cup triumph was followed almost immediately by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announcing that it will distribute a prize money of ₹125 crore among the title-winning squad and the coaching staff. Rohit Sharma and Co. ended an 11-year wait for a major title, beating South Africa by six runs in a thrilling final in Barbados. Dig Deeper
Entertainment Focus
For the last three episodes of House of the Dragon Season 2, it was all about the web of lies and power play, with characters trying to sneak into dangerous territories. Episode 4 chooses to break out, and does not play in the dark anymore. With stakes higher than ever as war is declared, men in armour hit the battleground. It culminates into a stunning battle sequence, where the dragons finally have their own dance but pay a terrible cost at the end. Dig Deeper
Lifestyle and Health
Gen Z has a free-spirited way of life with bold tricks up their sleeves. They openly engage in conversations about sex and relationships, redefining boundaries with new-age relationship styles like situationships. These young adults also are avid binge-watchers, staying in to devour their favourite shows. Dig Deeper
Trending
Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, who goes by “The Liver Doc” on social media, took to X to share his reaction to a viral podcast where Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath discussed the liquor industry in India with Abhishek Khaitan, Minakshi Singh, Shuchir Suri, and Suraj Shenai. Philips slammed Kamath and accused him of glorifying the business of alcohol by “equating it to good healthcare intervention”. Further, he talked about treating patients with “alcohol use disorder and related acute liver disease” on an almost daily basis. Dig Deeper
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.