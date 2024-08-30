Afternoon briefing: Kerala CPI seeks MLA Mukesh’s resignation; Cong hits back at Kangana on caste census remarks, more

The CPI state leadership, a major ally of the LDF government in Kerala, has demanded the resignation of actor and CPI(M) leader Mukesh M as the MLA from Kollam following the rape and sexual assault allegations against him. Shortly after an FIR was filed against Mukesh M, along with three other prominent actors on Thursday, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam visited Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to raise the demand, reported Manorama News. According to the report, Viswam told the CM that his party wants Mukesh to stand aside from politics as a moral obligation in light of the rape case against him. Dig deeper Actor and CPI(M) leader Mukesh M(via X)

Following actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut’s public opposition to a caste census in India, the Congress party said the Lok Sabha MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi is from an upper caste and lacks understanding of the conditions faced by people from backward communities. Reacting to Kangana's statement, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate wrote on X, “Today, BJP MP Kangana said again, “There should be no caste census at all.” “Why should there be one? Why determine caste? There is nothing like caste around me.” Madam, you are an upper caste, wealthy, a star, and an MP. How would you know the condition of a Dalit, backward, tribal, or poor General Caste individual? Do listen to the full statement. And now, Modi ji, break your silence. If not to us, then at least tell your allies JDU and LJP's Chirag Paswan your stance.” Dig deeper

Latest News

Kolkata doctor's rape-murder | Father reacts to phone call leaks, mother slams Mamata Banerjee's remarks Dig deeper

Minor detained after SUV mows down man in Mumbai; 2 others arrested: Police Dig deeper

India News

Justice Hima Kohli: “The fierce protector of women’s rights” bids farewell to SC Dig deeper

MEA making efforts to push for early return of child in foster care in Germany: Thane MP Dig deeper

Trending

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s LinkedIn profile has gone viral after some eagle-eyed social media users noticed how the billionaire business executive had listed waiter and busboy among his past experiences. Jensen Huang, 61, is the Taiwan-born American entrepreneur who heads the world’s most valuable chipmaker Nvidia. While growing up in Oregon in the 1980s, he worked as a dishwasher, waiter and busboy at Denny’s. The American fast-food chain has found an honourable mention on Huang’s LinkedIn profile. However, there are some notable omissions in his work experience. After graduating from university, Huang served as director of CoreWare at LSI Logic and worked as a microprocessor designer at Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). Dig deeper

Business News

The GST Council is likely to exempt term life insurance policies from the goods and services tax (GST). Although, it may continue to tax insurance policies with an investment component. The decision is likely to be formalised in the GST Council meeting on September 9, a senior unnamed government official told Moneycontrol. “Life insurance with an investment portion will not be exempted. There is no sense in exempting that. It is basically an investment. We have to exempt the uncertainties of life, not investments,” the official said as per the outlet. Dig deeper

Global Matters

Former US President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has made a promise that under his administration, either “insurance company pay” or “we are going to be paying for that treatment” of in vitro fertilization (IVF) for all Americans. This announcement came during a rally in Pottersville, Michigan, on Thursday afternoon, marking his first substantial response to months of criticism from Democrats who have sought to associate him with anti-abortion groups that oppose IVF. Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has opened up about what she thinks she could have done differently in her last film, The Archies. Speaking with Indian Express, Zoya discussed the screenplay and marketing of the film. Zoya said, “I think there are certain things with the screenplay, I could have done differently. And, certain things with the marketing.” However, when asked what change she wanted in the screenplay, Zoya said, “No, I don’t want to say this.” The Archies released on Netflix on 7 December 2023.The Archies is a 2023 teen musical comedy film, directed by Zoya. It is a teen-musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. Dig deeper

Lifestyle and Health

Ageing gracefully involves more than just maintaining mobility and mental sharpness; it also requires vigilant attention to vital organs like the kidneys because as we age, our kidneys undergo changes that can affect their function and overall health. Senior citizens face unique challenges and considerations when it comes to kidney care, including the management of chronic conditions, the importance of regular screenings and the adoption of a kidney-friendly lifestyle. Dig deeper

Sports Goings

One of the few criticisms of Joe Root, the batter – such is the world that not even the most prolific are immune to barbs and critics – revolved around his middling conversion rate in Test cricket. For someone as gifted as the right-hander from Sheffield, the argument went, the inability to build on half-centuries was inexplicable. Well, those critics have been silenced now. Quite emphatically. In the last 26 months since Root ceded the Test captaincy to Ben Stokes, he has been a man on a mission. A mission to prove to himself, more than anyone else, that an anomaly could be corrected, that for someone as skilled as him, the ratio of fifties to hundreds needed to change. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.