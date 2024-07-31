Afternoon briefing: MCD official admits 'failure' over students' deaths; Digvijaya Singh slams BJP MP's remark, and more

Additional Commissioner Tariq Thomas admitted to a failure by Municipal Corporation officials and assured that such incidents will not recur. Delhi police's Additional DCP Sachin Sharma empathized with the protesting students by sharing his sorrow and commitment to a transparent investigation. Students outside Rau's IAS coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar continue their protest after the deaths of three fellow UPSC aspirants due to basement flooding on July 27. The students, who demand accountability and safety, have not hindered other students from attending regular classes. A student delegation met with officials to discuss the issue. Dig Deeper Additional commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Tariq Thomas in Old Rajinder Nagar on Wednesday.(ANI)

Veteran Congress leader Digvijay Singh criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly endorsing BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remark at Rahul Gandhi, which Singh described as "badtameezi" (rude). The controversy arose during a Lok Sabha discussion on the Union Budget when Thakur questioned the Congress's stance on a caste census, referencing Rahul Gandhi's caste. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the need for a caste census to understand the demographic composition of various communities, including Dalits, tribals, and OBCs. Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of trying to obscure this information to undermine reservations and maintain social inequalities. Dig Deeper

India news

Wayanad landslides: Why Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi not visiting Kerala today Dig Deeper

Delhi govt to bring law to regulate coaching centres' infrastructure, fees: Atishi Dig Deeper

Preeti Sudan, former union health secretary, appointed as UPSC director Dig Deeper

Global matters

Who was Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas chief assassinated in Iran? 6 things Dig Deeper

China accuses Japan of 'smear attacks' in recent talks with the US, India and Australia Dig Deeper

Is Prince Harry really blackmailing King Charles III using his children? Dig Deeper

Business

ITR deadline: Who gets deadline extension for filing income tax return after July 31? Dig Deeper

Nitin Gadkari writes to FM: Please remove GST on life, medical insurance premiums Dig Deeper

Intel plans to cut thousands of jobs. Will layoffs take place in Bengaluru and Hyderabad as well? Dig Deeper

Sports

Day 4 witnessed Indian shooter Manu Bhaker scripting history by becoming the first Indian woman to win multiple Olympic medals in a single edition. Bhaker, who won bronze in 10 air pistol women's singles event, teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to bring another bronze medal for India in 10m air pistol mixed team event. The Indian pair also became the first to win a medal for India in a team event at the Olympics. How did Team India perform on Day 4 of the event? Dig Deeper

US table tennis player Lily Ann Zhang reached the top 16 players in women's singles at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday as she beat Bruna Takashi of Brazil. Born in California to Chinese immigrant parents, Zhang is a four-time Olympian who first went to the games representing the USA in 2012 at the London Olympics. At 28, she continues to navigate her parents' expectations, often stereotypically associated with Asian immigrants, of academic excellence and of getting a "normal job". Dig Deeper

Entertainment

Kashmiri model-rapper Asim Riaz was evicted from the reality show after a heated exchange with host, filmmaker Rohit Shetty, and other contestants. Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 Episode 1 dropped on July 27 on Colors TV and Jio Cinema. Asim Riaz has been in news ever since for 'disrespecting’ not only his 'loser' co-contestants, but also Rohit Shetty and the show's team. Asim has now seemingly addressed the backlash. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle

Kiara Advani is celebrating her 34th birthday today! She is definitely one of the most popular actors in the industry right now. She is not only adored for her incredible acting skills but also reigns supreme when it comes to slaying fashion goals. Whether it's a mini dress, a sartorial saree, or a pantsuit, she can pull off any look to perfection. The actor is quite popular on social media, with an Instagram following of over 35 million. As the actress turns a year older, let's take a look back at her most stylish red carpet looks Dig Deeper

It's trending

French President Emmanuel Macron, 46, shared an intimate kiss with his sports minister during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics on Friday which has since become the talk of the town. The photo shows Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, 46, kissing Macron’s neck with one hand wrapped around his neck. Her other arm grips the French president’s arm. The picture also shows French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal appearing to avert his gaze. Dig Deeper

(That’s all we have at this hour in our Morning briefing. Catch you in the afternoon)